×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gabrielle Union Teams With ‘South Side’ Trio on Comedy ‘Black Girl Magic’ at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
BLACK GIRL MAGIC
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paradigm

NBC is developing the comedy series “Black Girl Magic” with Gabrielle Union onboard as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The projects follows three estranged sisters who learn a mysterious secret about their family history that changes their lives and brings them back to the magical world of New Orleans.

“Black Girl Magic” hails from the writing team of Emebeit Beyene, Crystal Boyd, and Chandra Russell. All three have appeared on the Comedy Central series “South Side,” with Russell also writing for that series. The three previously collaborated on the series “Downtown Girls” in 2013.

Beyene, Boyd, and Russell will all executive produce the NBC project. Union will executive produce under her I’ll Have Another production banner with that company’s Holly Shakoor Fleischer co-executive producing. Robia Rashid will also executive produce along with Bryan Brucks. Both Rashid and Union are under overall deals at Sony Pictures Television, which is the studio behind “Black Girl Magic.”

Union is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP. Beyene, Boyd, and Russell are repped by Paradigm, Kronicle Media, and Hansen, Jacobson.

This marks the second producing project announced for Union this month. Variety exclusively reported at the beginning of September that she is also executive producing the one-hour dramedy “Tips” currently in development at Spectrum, the home to her series “LA’s Finest.”

More TV

  • BLACK GIRL MAGIC

    Gabrielle Union Teams With 'South Side' Trio on Comedy 'Black Girl Magic' at NBC

    NBC is developing the comedy series “Black Girl Magic” with Gabrielle Union onboard as an executive producer, Variety has learned. The projects follows three estranged sisters who learn a mysterious secret about their family history that changes their lives and brings them back to the magical world of New Orleans. “Black Girl Magic” hails from the [...]

  • Sunnyside

    TV Ratings: New Shows Struggle Up Against 'Thursday Night Football'

    Thursday was a tricky night for new shows to debut given the presence of a titanic “Thursday Night Football” clash on Fox between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure enough, all five of the series which debuted struggled to make an impact. On NBC, “Perfect Harmony” starring Bradley Whitford debuted to a [...]

  • Anika Noni Rose Joins 'Little Fires

    Anika Noni Rose Joins 'Little Fires Everywhere' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anika Noni Rose will guest star on Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere,” Variety has learned exclusively. Rose will play a character named Paula Hawthorne who is described as a renowned photographer and art professor in New York who becomes a mentor to Mia when she is young. Mia is portrayed by Tiffany Boone in [...]

  • 'BoJack Horseman' to End After Season

    'BoJack Horseman' to End After Season 6 on Netflix

    BoJack Horseman is riding off into the L.A. sunset. Netflix has announced that the forthcoming sixth season of the adult animated comedy will be its last. The streamer also revealed the concluding season will air in two parts, the first launching Oct. 25, 2019, and the second on Jan. 31, 2020. “BoJack Horseman” features the [...]

  • Hernan

    See the First Photos From Mega-Series ‘Hernan,’ Set to Bow in November (EXCLUSIVE)

    The first set of exclusive photos from “Hernan,” the much-anticipated conquistador mega series starring Oscar Jaenada, is out. The entire series drops on Amazon Prime Video Spain and Latin America on Nov. 21.  Talks are still underway in other territories where Amazon Prime is present. The History Channel Latin America will air two episodes a [...]

  • David Attenborough Making Wildlife Series With

    David Attenborough Making Colorful Wildlife Series for BBC, Netflix, Nine Network

    David Attenborough will light up a new natural history series, “Life in Colour,” for the BBC in the U.K., Nine Network in Australia, and Netflix in the rest of the world. It marks the first time that the BBC is collaborating on a natural-history show with Netflix, which is diving deeper into that space. The [...]

  • BritBox Strikes Distribution Deals Ahead of

    BritBox Strikes Freeview, Samsung, YouView Deals Ahead of U.K. Launch

    The ITV-led “best-of-British” streamer BritBox will be available on various smart TVs and the YouView service when it rolls out on home turf in the U.K. later this year. BritBox already operates in North America and is set to go live in Britain around November. Commercial broadcaster ITV is the majority partner for the subscription [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad