Gabrielle Union Teams With ‘South Side’ Trio on Comedy ‘Black Girl Magic’ at NBC

NBC is developing the comedy series “Black Girl Magic” with Gabrielle Union onboard as an executive producer, Variety has learned.

The projects follows three estranged sisters who learn a mysterious secret about their family history that changes their lives and brings them back to the magical world of New Orleans.

“Black Girl Magic” hails from the writing team of Emebeit Beyene, Crystal Boyd, and Chandra Russell. All three have appeared on the Comedy Central series “South Side,” with Russell also writing for that series. The three previously collaborated on the series “Downtown Girls” in 2013.

Beyene, Boyd, and Russell will all executive produce the NBC project. Union will executive produce under her I’ll Have Another production banner with that company’s Holly Shakoor Fleischer co-executive producing. Robia Rashid will also executive produce along with Bryan Brucks. Both Rashid and Union are under overall deals at Sony Pictures Television, which is the studio behind “Black Girl Magic.”

Union is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP. Beyene, Boyd, and Russell are repped by Paradigm, Kronicle Media, and Hansen, Jacobson.

This marks the second producing project announced for Union this month. Variety exclusively reported at the beginning of September that she is also executive producing the one-hour dramedy “Tips” currently in development at Spectrum, the home to her series “LA’s Finest.”