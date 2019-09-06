×

Gabrielle Union to Produce Bikini Bar Dramedy Series in Development at Spectrum (EXCLUSIVE)

Gabrielle Union
CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

“LA’s Finest” star Gabrielle Union is expanding her relationship with Spectrum Originals.

Variety has learned exclusively that Union is attached to executive produce a one-hour dramedy project in development at Spectrum that hails from Sony Pictures Television. Titled “Tips,” the series is about a young woman who finds an escape from a soul-sucking job and recent breakup when she discovers an unexpectedly liberating hobby: pole dancing at a local bikini bar.

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong created the series and will serve as writer. Union will executive produce under I Will Have Another banner with the company’s Holly Shakoor Fleischer co-executive producing. Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Karina Rahardja of Original Films will also executive produce. Both I Will Have Another and Original Films are under overall deals at Sony.

Union stars in and executive produces fellow Sony project “LA’s Finest” alongside Jessica Alba. The series is a spinoff of the “Bad Boys” film franchise, with Union reprising her character from “Bad Boys 2.” The series debuted back in May, becoming the first original series to debut under the Spectrum banner. The show was renewed for a second season in June.

Spectrum will next debut the revival of “Mad About You,” starring original series leads Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser, on Nov. 20.

