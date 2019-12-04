Gabrielle Union and NBC Sit for ‘Productive’ Five-Hour Meeting Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Concerns

Ousted “America’s Got Talent” judge Gabrielle Union returned to her former workplace this week to resurface complaints of toxicity on the set of the reality competition show, she said Wednesday.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union tweeted. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

Union was effectively fired in November, Variety reported exclusively, amid an entire season spent raising concerns over insensitivities to women and people of color, per multiple sources close to the set said. NBC and “AGT” producers Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco said last week they hoped to meet with Union to learn more about her concerns. Union’s fellow female judge Julianne Hough was also let go.

A spokesperson for NBC had no immediate comment.

More to come …