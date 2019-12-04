×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gabrielle Union and NBC Sit for ‘Productive’ Five-Hour Meeting Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Concerns

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Union
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Ousted “America’s Got Talent” judge Gabrielle Union returned to her former workplace this week to resurface complaints of toxicity on the set of the reality competition show, she said Wednesday.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union tweeted. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

Union was effectively fired in November, Variety reported exclusively, amid an entire season spent raising concerns over insensitivities to women and people of color, per multiple sources close to the set said. NBC and “AGT” producers Fremantle and Simon Cowell’s Syco said last week they hoped to meet with Union to learn more about her concerns. Union’s fellow female judge Julianne Hough was also let go.

A spokesperson for NBC had no immediate comment.

More to come …

More TV

  • CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's

    CBS and Viacom Complete Merger: 'It's Been a Long and Winding Road to Get Here'

    CBS Corp. and Viacom are united once again. The merger of the two halves of the Redstone family media empire into ViacomCBS was completed Wednesday, just four months after the boards of CBS and Viacom reached an agreement on an all stock-swap transaction. The combined company’s shares will begin trading Thursday on the NASDAQ index [...]

  • Hollywood Media Executive Exodus Illustration

    Media Investment Firms Snap Up Former Hollywood Execs Set Adrift by Mergers

    The shake-out in media and entertainment after a few years of mergers, cost-cutting initiatives and massive restructurings has thrust many experienced executives back onto the job market — but they’re not all landing at mainstream Hollywood companies. A growing number of them are making their way into new roles as partners, advisers or entrepreneurs-in-residence at private [...]

  • Parker Young, a cast member in

    Parker Young to Star in Chuck Lorre’s CBS Comedy Pilot ‘United States of Al’

    Parker Young has been cast to star opposite Adhir Kalyan in Chuck Lorre’s “United States of Al” comedy pilot, which is in the works in CBS. The show is a multi-camera comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), the Interpreter [...]

  • Dazzler, Tigra, Hit-Monkey, and M.O.D.O.K.

    Marvel Animated Series 'Tigra & Dazzler' on Hold at Hulu as Showrunner, Writing Staff Exit

    One of the four planned Marvel animated series at Hulu is experiencing a major behind the scenes shakeup, Variety has confirmed. “Tigra & Dazzler” has parted ways with showrunner Erica Rivinoja and the show’s entire writing staff. According to sources, Marvel and the writing team differed on the creative direction of the show, leading to the [...]

  • Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marco Graf

    Endeavor Content, Exile Ink First-Look TV Deal With ‘Roma’ Producer Nicolas Celis (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nicolas Celis’ TV series “Perfect Monsters” has found its home. The “Roma” producer and his Mexico City-based production company Pimienta Films have inked an exclusive first-look deal with Exile and Endeavour Content, which announced a scripted television partnership in the spring. “Perfect Monsters,” an epic western created by Celis, Marion d’Ornano and Enrique M. Rizo, [...]

  • Joker The Farewell Succession Watchmen

    AFI Awards: Top Films and TV Shows Include 'Joker,' 'Farewell,' 'Succession,' 'Watchmen'

    The American Film Institute has announced the recipients of the AFI Awards for 2019, the top ten films and TV shows “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.” Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was honored with an AFI Special Award along with “Fleabag,” both works [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad