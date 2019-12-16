×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gabrielle Union Alludes to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Firing

By and
Gabrielle UnionESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union alluded to her firing from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Monday morning at the launch of her holiday collection with New York and Company.

During a panel titled The Power of Inclusivity and the Women Leading The Charge, Union talked about speaking up and doing the right thing in her career.

“How many checks do I need?” she asked the crowd at LaDuree in SoHo. “This financial freedom, they’re shackles, masquerading as zeros in my bank account.”

Though she didn’t mention her firing directly, she said, “Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job… I speak from experience.”

Union has not formally addressed her exit or her grievances with the show, as exclusively reported by Variety and later Vulture. In late November, following Variety’s first report and a flood of support from celebrities and advocacy groups, Union expressed gratitude.

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” she tweeted at the time. “Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

NBCUniversal has engaged a third party to investigate accounts of racial insensitivity, labor code violations like Simon Cowell’s reported insistence on indoor smoking, as well as a hostile climate for “AGT”s women judges.

Union has retained litigator Bryan Freedman to advise her thought the process. Cowell has retained veteran Hollywood lawyer Larry Stein.

More TV

  • Gabrielle UnionESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater,

    Gabrielle Union Alludes to 'America's Got Talent' Firing

    Gabrielle Union alluded to her firing from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Monday morning at the launch of her holiday collection with New York and Company. During a panel titled The Power of Inclusivity and the Women Leading The Charge, Union talked about speaking up and doing the right thing in her career. “How many checks [...]

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season

    ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

    Patrick Stewart’s return as Captain Picard isn’t going to be a one-season affair. CBS All Access has renewed “Star Trek: Picard” for a second season, over a month before its first season debuts. The new show stars Stewart as he reprises his iconic, titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star [...]

  • Natalie Dormer

    'Game of Thrones' Star Natalie Dormer Launches Dog Rose Productions

    “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer has launched Dog Rose Productions, which will work up projects that Fremantle has first-look rights to co-develop and distribute. The two parties are already collaborating on “Vivling,” a look at the life of “Gone With the Wind” star Vivien Leigh. Their next project together is “Spitfire Sisters,” an eight-part [...]

  • David Muir World News Tonight

    ABC News, Apple News Strike Election Coverage Content Alliance

    ABC News and Apple News are teaming up to provide news coverage of the 2020 election. Starting with the February 7 Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, Apple News, will start to feature news videos and live-streaming coverage from ABC News during key moments in the 2020 race for the White House, along with polling [...]

  • Special Netflix

    'Special' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the comedy series “Special” for a second season. Based on Ryan O’Connell’s book ‘I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves,’ the series centers on a gay man (O’Connell) with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. Jessica [...]

  • Nicole Kidman Variety Cover Story 3

    HBO's LA Lakers Series, Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Selected for California Tax Credit

    The California Film Commission has chosen four new shows to receive tax credits through the Film & TV Tax Credit Program 2.0. Those shows are “The Dropout” (Searchlight TV), “Grease” (Paramount), “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Endeavor Content) starring and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, and “Untitled Showtime Lakers Project” (HBO) from executive producer Adam McKay. In [...]

  • Steve Burke to Hand NBCUniversal CEO

    Jeff Shell Officially Named NBCUniversal CEO, Brian Roberts Hails 'Trusted Partnership'

    Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts hailed NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke’s legacy at the Peacock and Comcast on Monday as Burke formally announced his retirement and plan to hand the leadership reins at NBCU to filmed entertainment chief Jeff Shell in January. Word of Burke’s retirement plan surfaced late Thursday. Shell has long been seen as the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad