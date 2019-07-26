Gabe Khouth, Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time,’ Dies at 46

Actor Gabe Khouth, known for his role on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” died unexpectedly on July 23 following a cardiac arrest. He was 46.

Khouth’s friend Peter Kelamis, a fellow actor and comedian, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to confirm the news, writing, “On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe [Khouth] appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result. Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face. My deepest condolences to his Family and friends RIP-You kind, kind soul.”

The Canadian born actor is best known for playing Sneezy/Tom Clarke on the fantasy drama “Once Upon a Time,” but he’s been a regular on TV since the 1990s, playing leading roles in a variety of TV movies. In recent years, Khouth could be seen on “Life Sentence,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “iZombie,” and “Supernatural.” He was also known for his voice work as Peng in the “Fruit Ninja” series and as Ken in “Beyblade Burst.”

“Once Upon a Time” creator Adam Horowitz also wrote on Twitter to share the sad news. “Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning,” Horowitz wrote. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe.”