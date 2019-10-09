FYI Channel Orders Motoring Series ‘Ultimate Rides’ From Barcroft, TCB (EXCLUSIVE)

×
CREDIT: Barcroft/TCB

U.K.-based producer Barcroft Studios and distributor TCB Media Rights have teamed up on motoring series “Ultimate Rides” for the FYI channel in the U.S.

Paul Heaney’s TCB, part of the Kew Media production and distribution group, will handle sales. It has global rights excluding the U.S. and will launch the series to buyers at Mipcom in Cannes.

The series will show FYI viewers some of the most incredible vehicles on the planet, from an underwater convertible, to the world’s most expensive SUV, to a Ferrari Dino that was found buried in an LA garden. Five vehicles will feature in in each of the 20 instalments. Car owners, customisers, and designers will all feature in the half-hour show. FYI will put the show out as part of its Drive motoring strand.

“We are huge fans of the brilliant, best-in-class digital content Barcroft has perfected across their platforms and we are so excited to partner with them to bring that kind of viral, eye-popping automotive content to our Drive block on FYI,” said Jordan Harman executive producer, programming partnerships at A+E Networks.

Executive producers for ‘Ultimate Rides’ are Sam Barcroft, Alex Morris and Peter Wyles for Barcroft Studios, Jordan Harman and Christian Murphy for A+E Networks and Paul Heaney for TCB Media Rights.

