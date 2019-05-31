×
FX Networks Restructures Original Programming Exec Team

FX Networks has named Eric Schrier president of FX Entertainment, a newly created role, and elevated Gina Balian to the position of president of original programming at FX Entertainment, as part of a reorganization of its original programming executive team.

Additionally, Nick Grad has signed a new deal as president of original programming at FX Entertainment. In this role, he will continue to lead scripted original programming alongside Balian, in addition to now overseeing the network’s expansion into documentary films and televised series.

“So much of FX’s success is due to the formidable team of Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad, who have cultivated our ethos of putting artists first in the pursuit of creative excellence,” said FX chairman John Landgraf in a statement. “They are each exceptional creative executives and this restructuring recognizes their tremendous contributions while fortifying our network and studio for the new opportunities ahead. We are working diligently to make sure we maintain a highly personalized working environment with an acute, collaborative attention to detail as our business grows.”

The three executives have had a hand, both individually and together, in developing series such as “The Americans,” “Atlanta,” “Better Things,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Justified,” “Pose,” and “Sons of Anarchy.”

Schrier, who joined the company in 2000 and was most recently president of original programming of FX Networks and FX Productions, will now oversee all FX Brand original entertainment, which includes FX Productions, business affairs, production, finance and creative. He will report to Landgraf.

Balian, who joined FX in 2012 and was most recently executive VP of series development for FX Networks and FX Productions, will now work with Grad to oversee scripted original programming including development, current series and casting. Grad, who has been with the company for 17 years, will now helm the documentary programming group, led by exec VP of current series and FXP Jonathan Frank.

Balian, Grad and FX’s executive VP of business and legals affairs, Kelly Cline, will all report to Schrier.

