FX’s John Landgraf: Netflix ‘Isn’t Telling You the Whole Story’

John Landgraf TCA
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FX chief John Landgraf spent much of his on-stage prepared remarks at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour criticizing Netflix’s reporting of its viewership.

Netflix is “not telling you the whole story,” he told reporters and critics at the Pasadena, Calif. event Monday morning. His assertion: The popular streaming service doesn’t follow universally accepted TV viewership metrics, and is misrepresenting its success rate to the media.

Case in point: Netflix’s claims that “You” and “Sex Education” had racked up viewership of around 40 million households. Landgraf says that “Sex Education” number is closer to 3 million average U.S. viewer per episode, citing Nielsen metrics. Netflix’s metrics create a “myth” that most of the platform’s shows are working and that it lands more hits than other networks, said Landgraf.

The FX chief has been one of the loudest voices in the industry questioning Netflix’s influence on the creative community and its approach to programming. But his comments weren’t limited to Netflix. Many Silicon Valley companies have “long used video views which inflates their perceived usage” and is not an accurate representation of a program’s performance.

“It’s just not a good thing for society when one entity or one person gets to unilaterally make the rules or pronounce the truth,” he said, adding that “Silicon Valley’s attitude really, really bothers” him. He also critiqued out the “monopolistic” hold that tech’s “endless money canons” have on various areas, singling out Google and Facebook.

Still, Nielsen has not always been in total disagreement with Netflix. Earlier in the month, Nielsen said that Sandra Bullock-movie “Bird Box” reached nearly 26 million viewers in its first week online in the U.S., backing up Netflix’s assertion that the movie was popular with audiences, although the streaming services’ figures and metrics were different. (Netflix said 45 million Netflix users had seen “Bird Box,” but counted those who saw at least 70% of the movie.)

Landgraf says he doesn’t begrudge Netflix their existence, and believes it will be part of the TV ecosystem for a long time. But he also claims that while Netflix’s shows attract large viewership in the first two weeks of debuting on the platform, that usage “tails off very rapidly,” and has a long tail of “undistinguished” series.

As part of his usual data-packed presentation, Landgraf said there were 496 scripted original series in 2018, said Langraf, citing the findings from FX’s research team, a number that included 160 streaming or online, 146 broadcast, 45 pay-cable, and 145 basic cable shows.

That marks a 1.8% year-over-year increase from the 487 scripted original series in 2017, by his team’s count, thanks in part to a rise in online series from the 117 streaming series in 2017. That also includes a decline from the 153 broadcast and 175 basic cable shows the prior year.

Landgraf’s remarks made clear, however, that he is not opposed to the evolution of television through streaming or online viewership. If anything, he is “really grateful” and “really excited” that FX gets to participate in a streaming platform, thanks to soon-to-be parent company Walt Disney following the closing of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Disney will be a 60% stakeholder in Hulu after the combination.

“No matter how well we execute, not being connected to a major streaming service… would be really problematic for us in the long run,” said Landgraf.

  • John Landgraf TCA

