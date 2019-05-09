FX Boards BBC’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ With Guy Pearce and Andy Serkis

FX has boarded “Peaky Blinders” scribe Steven Knight’s upcoming adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” with Guy Pearce playing Scrooge and Andy Serkis the Ghost of Christmas Past. The new take on the Dickens classic had already been announced in the U.K., and FX has now come on as the U.S. partner. It is the latest trans-Atlantic cooperation between the U.K. pubcaster and U.S. cable network after “Taboo.”

The three-parter will be produced by FX Productions, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker. Other cast members include Stephen Graham (“This Is England”) as Jacob Marley; Charlotte Riley (“Peaky Blinders”) as Lottie; and Joe Alwyn (“The Favourite”) as Bob Cratchit.

Vinette Robinson (“Doctor Who”) has also signed on and will play Mary Cratchit, and Rutger Hauer (“True Blood”) will be the Ghost of Christmas Future.

“This production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story,” Knight said. He will executive-produce alongside Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Mona Qureshi.

Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, said: “We are incredibly proud to join the BBC in this latest creative venture, which builds on our expansive programming partnership to bring the best in television to audiences in the U.S. and U.K.”

Filming is underway.