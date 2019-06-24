×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FX Announces ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Premiere Date

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

American Horror Story: 1984” will premiere on September 18 at 10 p.m., FX announced Monday. The cabler also announced the returns of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mayans MC” and “Mr. Inbetween.”

“1984” is the ninth installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror drama. The uber-producer previously unveiled a teaser for the season, stylized in the vein of 1980s slashed movies. While the teaser did not reveal returning cast members, Murphy also previously announced that Emma Roberts would be part of the cast.

Meanwhile, the second season of “Mayans MC” will premiere September 3 at 10 p.m; the second season of “Mr. Inbetween” premieres September 12 at 10 p.m; and the 14th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” kicks off September 25 at 10 p.m on FXX.

“Mayans MC” is the follow up to “Sons of Anarchy.” Co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the story follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who had just gotten out of prison in the first season and rebuilding his identity. The show is executive produced by Sutter and Norberto Barba, co-executive produced by James, and produced by Fox 21 and FX Prods. It also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino.

Related

“Mr. Inbetween” is a half-hour drama created by and starring Scott Ryan as the titular father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend — who is also a criminal for hire. Ryan, Nash Edgerton and Jason Burrows executive produce the series, which is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Ent, in association with FX Prods., Screen Australia and Create NSW. In addition to Ryan, the series stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” comes from the executive producing team of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz, and is produced by FX Prods. It stars McElhenney, Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • FX Announces 'American Horror Story: 1984'

    FX Announces 'American Horror Story: 1984' Premiere Date

    “American Horror Story: 1984” will premiere on September 18 at 10 p.m., FX announced Monday. The cabler also announced the returns of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mayans MC” and “Mr. Inbetween.” “1984” is the ninth installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror drama. The uber-producer previously unveiled a teaser for the season, stylized in the vein [...]

  • The Loudest Voice Review

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of June 24, 2019: 'The Loudest Voice' Premieres on Showtime

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Loudest Voice” premieres on Showtime and Ramy Youssef’s stand-up special drops on [...]

  • Ultratumba

    ‘From the Dead’ Tops Conecta Fiction’s Pitch Digiseries Session

    PAMPLONA, Spain — This year’s Conecta Fiction, Spain’s upstart international TV co-pro and networking event now in its third year, hosted a Pitch Digiseries session, an hour-long event which saw five ambitious short-form projects pitch to industry professionals gathered in the northern city of Pamplona. While drama may be the name of the game among [...]

  • MIL-COLMILLOS

    Conecta Fiction: Colombia’s Rhayuela Films Advances on ‘Casting,’ ‘Agencia de Detectives’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    PAMPLONA, Spain  —  Now in post-production on HBO Latin America’s action horror thriller “Mil Colmillos,” one of the biggest series the pay TV operator has made out of Latin America, Colombia’s Rhayuela is advancing on development of two new TV dramas:“Agencia de Detectives” and “Casting.” Set in an unidentified Latin American country, and based on [...]

  • Ann Sarnoff BBC

    Warner Bros. Taps BBC Studios Americas Chief Ann Sarnoff as CEO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Warner Bros. has tapped BBC Studios Americas president Ann Sarnoff as its new CEO, a surprise pick that is sure to shakeup the venerable studio. Sarnoff becomes the first woman to head Warner Bros. in its nearly 100-year history. She was under the radar during WarnerMedia’s search for a successor to lead the studio following [...]

  • Alan Cumming, Ed Asner Join 'Briarpatch'

    Alan Cumming, Ed Asner Join 'Briarpatch' Anthology Series at USA Network

    “Briarpatch” at USA Network has added two more big names to its cast. Ed Asner and Alan Cumming will both appear in the anthology series in recurring roles, alongside Rosario Dawson as the lead. The series, based on the Ross Thomas book of the same name, is currently in production in Albuquerque, New Mexico and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad