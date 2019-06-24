FX Announces ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Premiere Date

“American Horror Story: 1984” will premiere on September 18 at 10 p.m., FX announced Monday. The cabler also announced the returns of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mayans MC” and “Mr. Inbetween.”

“1984” is the ninth installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror drama. The uber-producer previously unveiled a teaser for the season, stylized in the vein of 1980s slashed movies. While the teaser did not reveal returning cast members, Murphy also previously announced that Emma Roberts would be part of the cast.

Meanwhile, the second season of “Mayans MC” will premiere September 3 at 10 p.m; the second season of “Mr. Inbetween” premieres September 12 at 10 p.m; and the 14th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” kicks off September 25 at 10 p.m on FXX.

“Mayans MC” is the follow up to “Sons of Anarchy.” Co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the story follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who had just gotten out of prison in the first season and rebuilding his identity. The show is executive produced by Sutter and Norberto Barba, co-executive produced by James, and produced by Fox 21 and FX Prods. It also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino.

“Mr. Inbetween” is a half-hour drama created by and starring Scott Ryan as the titular father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend — who is also a criminal for hire. Ryan, Nash Edgerton and Jason Burrows executive produce the series, which is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Ent, in association with FX Prods., Screen Australia and Create NSW. In addition to Ryan, the series stars Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” comes from the executive producing team of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz, and is produced by FX Prods. It stars McElhenney, Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.