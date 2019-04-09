‘Future Man’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Hulu

Hulu has renewed “Future Man” for a third season, which will also be the show’s last.

The final season will consist of just eight episodes, while the first two were both 13. The series is led by “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson as a janitor and world-ranked gamer who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion.

It also stars Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson. It was created, written, and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin.

This marks the second time in as many days that a Rogen-Goldberg show has set its final season. On Monday, it was announced that the AMC series “Preacher,” which Rogen and Goldberg developed for television along with Sam Catlin, would end after its upcoming fourth season. The impending end of both shows comes after it was announced that Rogan and Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures would move from their longtime home at Sony to Lionsgate.

Point Grey’s other TV projects currently include the upcoming Amazon superhero series “The Boys” and the Showtime series “Black Monday,” which aired its first season finale on March 31.