×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Future Man’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Hulu

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
future man hulu josh hutcherson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

Hulu has renewed “Future Man” for a third season, which will also be the show’s last.

The final season will consist of just eight episodes, while the first two were both 13. The series is led by “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson as a janitor and world-ranked gamer who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion.

It also stars Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson. It was created, written, and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin.

This marks the second time in as many days that a Rogen-Goldberg show has set its final season. On Monday, it was announced that the AMC series “Preacher,” which Rogen and Goldberg developed for television along with Sam Catlin, would end after its upcoming fourth season. The impending end of both shows comes after it was announced that Rogan and Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures would move from their longtime home at Sony to Lionsgate.

Point Grey’s other TV projects currently include the upcoming Amazon superhero series “The Boys” and the Showtime series “Black Monday,” which aired its first season finale on March 31.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More TV

  • future man hulu josh hutcherson

    'Future Man' Renewed for Third and Final Season at Hulu

    Hulu has renewed “Future Man” for a third season, which will also be the show’s last. The series is led by “Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson as a janitor and world-ranked gamer who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent [...]

  • Charlie Collier: Here Comes the 'Fox

    Charlie Collier: Here Comes the 'Fox Mom' Era of Animated Comedies

    Get ready for a fresh twist on a Fox animated comedy. Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier said the network plans to “double down” on its strength in adult animation with two new shows on deck that will offer a strong female perspective. “We know what the ‘Fox Dad’ is — Homer Simpson, Peter Griffin — [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz

    Zoe Kravitz Series 'High Fidelity' Moves to Hulu From Disney+

    “High Fidelity,” an upcoming series starring Zoe Kravitz, has been moved from Disney+ to Hulu, Variety has learned. The decision comes only a couple weeks after Disney acquired a controlling stake in Hulu as part of the $71 billion Fox acquisition deal. “High Fidelity” was originally positioned on the slate of new series at Disney+, which [...]

  • QUEER EYE

    ‘Queer Eye’ Fans Help Raise $95,000 for Contestant to Go Back to College

    “Queer Eye” helped give contestant Jess Guilbeaux a makeover in Season 3, and now fans of the show have helped her return to college. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $95,000 of its $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe page, set up by Vanessa Gamet, says Guilbeaux is a “strong, black lesbian woman” who was thrown [...]

  • Ben Relles - YouTube

    YouTube Jumping Into Interactive Programming, Led by Originals Exec Ben Relles

    YouTube plans to take its original programming into a new dimension — with a new slate of content geared around interactive content and live specials. The new initiative will be headed by Ben Relles, who previously was head of unscripted for YouTube Originals, a position he held since June 2015. Relles has been named to [...]

  • Richard E Grant Sally Field

    Richard E. Grant, Sally Field Join Jason Segel Series 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' at AMC

    Jason Segel’s anthology series “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” which is currently in the works at AMC, has added a couple heavyweight actors to the cast. Richard E. Grant and Sally Field have joined the hour-long series, which centers around a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday [...]

  • WCBS-TV New York news anchor Kristine

    Sara Gilbert to Leave 'The Talk' After Nine Seasons

    Sara Gilbert is leaving “The Talk” after nine seasons. The co-host made the announcement on the Tuesday episode of the CBS talk show. “This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth. But I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,” Gilbert said at the beginning [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad