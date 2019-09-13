Funeral Home Comedy From ‘2 Broke Girls’ Co-Creator Scores Pilot Production Commitment at CBS

CBS has given a pilot production commitment to a multi-camera comedy set at a family-run funeral home.

Currently titled “Fun,” the series centers on a life-long love story between a brother and a sister, who always encourage each other to have fun – no matter what hardship life is currently serving up. The project is said to celebrate life in spite of the fact that the family business is a funeral home. As they say in their family: “You can’t spell funeral without f-u-n.” The brother returns to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister run the struggling business after his emotional and devastating break-up with show business.

Former “Ugly Betty” co-stars Becki Newton and Michael Urie will star in the series in addition to serving as producers. Michael Patrick King, the co-creator of CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls,” will write and executive produce along with Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally. Warner Bros. Television will produce.

Newton’s previous credits include “Divorce,” “How I Met Your Mother,” on The Network, and “Ugly Betty.” She is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Stone Genow. Urie has appeared on shows like “Ugly Betty,” “Modern Family,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight” and “Younger.” He is repped by Paradigm, Seven Summits Pictures and Hansen Jacobson.

(Pictured: Michael Urie, left; Becki Newton, right)