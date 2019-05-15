Fulwell 73 Kicks Off Documentary Series on Chelsea Women’s Soccer Team

British production company Fulwell 73 is set to produce documentary series “Flying High,” following a season in the lives of the Chelsea soccer club’s women’s team. The fly-on-the-wall series will follow the team through the 2019-20 season and look at the rapid rise in interest in the women’s game.

The eight-part series will go behind the scenes at the club, which is one of the world’s most successful women’s soccer teams. Fulwell 73 partner Leo Pearlman, who serves as an executive producer on the project, said that while “Flying High” would be a “fly-on-the-wall observational documentary,” viewers could expect “a beautiful and cinematic series doing justice to the powerful, human stories at the heart of the club.”

“Women’s football is, rightly, gathering huge interest and support around the world, and Chelsea FC Women is at the forefront of that surge in popularity, and we hope this series captures that zeitgeist,” said Pearlman. “We are proud to be collaborating with Chelsea FC on this exciting series, which will give viewers never-before-seen access at one of the highest-caliber women’s [soccer] clubs.”

“Flying High”will follow the team from pre-season training onward. It will include the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019, which takes place in France from June 7, where many of the club’s international players will compete for their countries.

Emma Hayes, manager of Chelsea FC Women, said: “I know how hard my players and staff work, the sacrifices they make, and the desire they have to achieve their dreams, and by allowing cameras to capture our every move, others will get to appreciate it too.”

Best known as the production company behind “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (Corden is a partner in the company) and “Carpool Karaoke,” Fulwell 73 already has a track record in sports documentaries, including feature titles “The Class of ’92,” “I Am Bolt” and “Mo Farah: No Easy Mile.” The company’s other documentaries include music titles “One Direction: This is Us” and Bros documentary “After the Screaming Stops.”

“Flying High” is produced and directed by Alex Sunderland. Fulwell 73’s Gabe Turner also serves as an executive producer alongside Pearlman.