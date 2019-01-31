‘Fuller House’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Fuller House” for a fifth and final season, the streamer announced Thursday.

“We’re saving the best for last,” series star Candace Cameron-Bure said in a video released on social media to announce the “farewell” season.

The “Full House” continuation series stars original cast members Cameron-Bure as veterinarian and mom DJ Tanner, Jodie Sweetin as disc jockey Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as party planner and mom Kimmy Gibbler. Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Soni Bringas also star, with original series stars including Scott Weinger, Bob Saget, Lori Louglin, Dave Coulier and John Stamos often appearing, as well.

“Fuller House” is produced by Miller-Boyett Prods. and Jeff Franklin Prods. in association with Warner Horizon Television. Bob Boyett serves as executive producer; Jeff Franklin was released from his showrunner duties in Feb. 2018 amid abuse complaints.

“Fuller House” ranks in the top performers for Netflix original programming, according to Nielsen’s content ratings service for SVOD platforms. The fourth season of the show began streaming just last month.

The fifth and final season will launch in fall 2019.

Watch the farewell season announcement below: