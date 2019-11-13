‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ Renewed for Season 5 at TBS

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has been renewed for a fifth season at TBS.

In addition, the cabler has renewed its first-look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition. Under the first-look deal, Bee and her company recently began production on an untitled spin-off project from “Full Frontal” correspondent Amy Hoggart.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue doing this show for another season,” Bee said. “Excited to still be at it when Trump finally gives up the presidency at the end of his fifth term, January 2036. I heard he’ll be leaving to spend more time with his family. JK JK.”

A “Daily Show” alum, Bee launched the late-night series in 2016. The series tackles topical issues such as politics, climate change, sexual harassment, and more. “Full Frontal” has also gone on the road to cover international stories, with segments from Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico, and Iraq. The series has been nominated for nine Emmy Awards throughout its run, with Bee and her team winning an Emmy for best writing for a variety special for their “Not the White House Correspondents Dinner” event in 2017.

“Full Frontal” is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.