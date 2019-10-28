×
'Fresh Off the Boat' Spinoff Moves Foward at ABC

Vir Das Preity G Zinta
CREDIT: Ash Gupta/Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A potential spinoff of ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” is one step closer to reality.

While a spinoff had been reported as being in early development back in August, Variety has learned that an episode of “Fresh Off the Boat” will begin filming in mid-November that will introduce the characters that would form the basis of the new series.

Currently titled “Magic Motor Inn,” the spinoff would center on an Indian family whose daughter goes to school with Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang). Vir Das has been cast as father DC while Preity G. Zinta has been cast as the mother, Meena. “Fresh Off the Boat” writer Rachna Fruchbom is attached to write. 20th Century Fox Television, which produces “Fresh Off the Boat” and where Fruchbom is under an overall deal, will produce.

An individual with knowledge of the situation says that this episode is not a backdoor pilot, however. If ABC should decided to further develop the spinoff, it would need to shoot a pilot during the traditional pilot season.

Zinta is an award-winning Bollywood Actress with leading roles in 37 films. She is also a producer, writer and a regular stage performer.  She won the Filmfare best actress award and the most powerful entertainer of the decade 2000- 2010 award by the Indian International Film Awards & Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

She is repped by Gersh and manager Amrita Sen.

Das is a Bollywood actor, YouTube star, and comedian. In addition to his Bollywood roles, he recently released the two Netflix stand up specials “Abroad Understanding” and “Losing It.” He was also named as one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch for 2017.

He is repped by CAA, Levity Entertainment Group, and Schreck Rose.

“Fresh Off the Boat” was renewed for a sixth season back in May, with the season kicking off in September. The series moved to Friday nights last year and is currently paired with “American Housewife.”

(Pictured: Preity G. Zinta, left; Vir Das, right)

