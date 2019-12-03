‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Cast to Be Honored at 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of “Fresh Off the Boat” is set to receive the Legacy Award at the upcoming Unforgettable Gala, Variety has learned exclusively.

Cast members Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, and Ray Wise will represent the cast of the series, with comedian and actor Ken Jeong set to present them with the award. This marks the first time such an award has been given out at the event, with Lexus sponsoring the award.

The award is meant to commemorate the legacy of Asian Americans in the entertainment industry. It was recently announced that “Fresh Off the Boat” would end after its current sixth season, with an hour-long series finale set to air on Feb. 21. With its conclusion, the show will have aired over 100 episodes since it first debuted in 2015.

In addition, “America’s Got Talent” winner Kodi Lee is set to perform at the event, joining previously announced performers Amber Liu, MILCK, and “Samurai Guitarist” MIYAVI. Simu Liu will host the gala with a keynote speech by Daniel Dae Kim.

The 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala will take place on Dec. 14 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The event serves as an awards show that recognizes Asian American icons and changemakers in the entertainment industry. Nominees were selected and voted on by Character Media’s selection committee, composed of industry professionals across film, television, music, sports, digital technology, and philanthropy.