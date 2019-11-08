×

‘Fresh Off the Boat’ to End After Six Seasons at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” will not be back for a seventh season.

Variety has confirmed that the single-cam sitcom is set to end with its current sixth season, with an hour-long series finale set to air on Feb. 21. With its conclusion, the show will have aired over 100 episodes since it first debuted in 2015.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “The success of ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn’t been done in two decades. The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We’ll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons.”

While “Fresh Off the Boat” is ending, the world of the show may live on with a potential spinoff. An episode of “Fresh Off the Boat” will begin filming in mid-November that will introduce the characters that would form the basis of the new series. Currently titled “Magic Motor Inn,” the spinoff would center on an Indian family whose daughter goes to school with Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang). Vir Das has been cast as father DC while Preity G. Zinta has been cast as the mother, Meena. “Fresh Off the Boat” writer Rachna Fruchbom is attached to write. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

However, the episode is not a backdoor pilot. If ABC should decide to further develop the spinoff, it would need to shoot a pilot during the traditional pilot season.

News of the ending of the series also comes after star Constance Wu voiced her displeasure on social media when the show was renewed for a sixth season earlier this year. Wu later clarified her comments, saying that she was forced to give up working on another project due to her commitments to the series.

Set in the ’90s, “Fresh Off the Boat” centers on hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang and his family, who have adjusted to Orlando and the suburban American lifestyle. Also starring is Randall Park as Eddie’s father, Louis, and Wu as his mother, Jessica. Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen play Eddie’s brothers, and Lucille Soong stars as his grandmother. The comedy is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang. Nahnatchka Khan created the show and also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler, Matt Kuhn, and Laura McCreary also executive produce.

“I’m so proud of the show and what we’ve accomplished over the past six seasons,” said Khan. “Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, ‘And if you don’t know, now you know.’”

The series had seen its ratings decline as it went on and was moved to Friday nights for its fifth season. Season to date, the series is averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings.

Vulture first reported this news.

More TV

  • 'Fresh Off the Boat' Canceled After

    'Fresh Off the Boat' Canceled After Six Seasons at ABC

    ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” will not be back for a seventh season. Variety has confirmed that the single-cam sitcom is set to end with its current sixth season, with the final episodes of the series set to air at the beginning of 2020. With its conclusion, the show will have aired over 100 [...]

  • GREY'S ANATOMY - "Papa Don't Preach"

    TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Ticks Up, Draws Largest Audience Since Season Premiere

    After dropping to a season low rating last week, “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC bounced back up to win the non-football Thursday night TV ratings ahead of “Young Sheldon” on CBS. The Ellen Pompeo-led show jumped 22% from a 1.07 rating last week to a 1.3 among adults 18-49. It also gained around 500,000 total viewers [...]

  • Disney Plus Sets European Launch Date;

    With Europe Launch Set, Disney Plus Will Enter a Crowded Field With Killer Content, Analysts Say

    With Disney Plus now set for launch in Europe next spring, analysts say that the service’s powerhouse lineup – spanning “Star Wars,” Marvel, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic content – should position it strongly in the region’s increasingly crowded and competitive on-demand landscape. British-based consultancy Digital TV Research forecasts that, by 2025, Western Europe will [...]

  • Ben Stiller Adam Scott

    Adam Scott, Ben Stiller Team for Apple Drama Series 'Severance'

    Apple has given a series order to a drama series starring Adam Scott with Ben Stiller attached to direct. Stiller will also executive produce the series, titled “Severance,” with Scott also producing in addition to starring. The show is described as a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life [...]

  • Amazon Prime Video announce documentary with

    International TV Newswire: Andy Murray Doc, Banijay Merges, ‘Pure’ Sells Europe

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, Amazon documents Andy Murray’s fall and hopeful rise, Banijay merges in Italy, major European productions announce casting, Spanish-language content sells in France, and Cineflix’s “Pure” heads across the Atlantic. Amazon Documents Andy Murray Recovery Amazon Prime Video’s U.K. offices have announced a new feature-length documentary, “Andy Murray: Resurfacing,” which [...]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Charts Return to Spotlight With Social-Media Venture

    “Megyn Kelly Today” was cancelled by NBC about a year ago. But “The Megyn Kelly Show,” so to speak, continues. The former star anchor from Fox News Channel and NBC took to Instagram Friday to unveil what appears to be a new social-media venture. In a video, she told followers of her newly-established account she [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad