Fremantle, Hulu Bringing ‘Baghdad Central’ to United States

Fremantle is partnering with Hulu to bring the UK drama “Baghdad Central” to the United States, Fremantle announced Monday.

The latest in Hulu’s growing slate of international content, “Baghdad Central” will launch on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and stream on Hulu in 2020.

Based on the novel by Elliott Colla, the six-part drama is set in Baghdad in 2003, after a six-month United States occupation — and the disbandment of the Iraqi army, the police and civil leadership — which leaves no one in charge and no effective rule of law.

At the center of the story is Iraqi ex-policeman Muhsin al-Khafaji (Waleed Zuaiter,) who sets out to find his missing daughter. Stephen Butchard wrote and created the show, which also stars Corey Stoll, Bertie Carvel, Clara Khoury, Leem Lubany, July Namir, and Neil Maskell

“Baghdad Central is a powerful crime story told from a very unique perspective,” said Caroline Kusser, Fremantle’s EVP of co-production and distribution in the U.S. and Internationally. “Taking place in a period of history that we’re all familiar with, the story is told from a unique perspective. Full of twists and turns; things and characters are not always what they seem, and we’re sure that Hulu’s audiences will be gripped by this series as the truth behind the secrets are revealed.”