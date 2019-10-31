×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fremantle, Bron Ventures Invest in Latinx-Focused Production Banner The Immigrant

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fremantle Executives
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fremantle

Fremantle and Bron Ventures have invested The Immigrant production banner headed by Fusion and Story House alums Camila Jimenez and Silvana Aguirre.

Fremantle has taken a 25% stake in Immigrant with a plan to expand its equity interest down the road. Bron has also taken a minority stake.

Launched in January, Immigrant focuses on Latinx and Hispanic stories for the U.S. and global audiences. The company is working on a series order for an undisclosed project, and it is already co-producing a separate project with another Fremantle banner, Wildside.

Over the past several years Silvana and I have been working to change the paradigm around Latinx television focusing on creative talent, both established and emerging, and stories that connect with the audience, regardless of where they take place,” Jimenez. “We are very excited about this partnership: Fremantle’s established brand, international footprint and strong network of creative outlets, coupled with BRON’s bold support of creators, perfectly align with our strategic vision.”

Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati noted that the Immigrant deal marks Fremantle’s first equity investment in Latin American content. Immigrant has offices in Los Angeles, Mexico and Spain, with plans to open an office in Colombia next year. Fremantle, known for its global unscripted franchises, is in the midst of a push to invest in producers and banners to expand the scope of its scripted activity.

“Camila and Silvana are exactly the type of talent that Fremantle was born to be home to. Their unique multicultural approach to storytelling is very impressive, and it is an approach we believe is incredibly relevant in the times that we are living in,” Scrosati said.

Jimenez was previously CEO of Univision’s Story House Entertainment unit. Aguirre was showrunner and creator of the Univision scripted drama series “El Chapo.”

Bron Ventures is an offshoot of Bron Media, which has been growing its profile of investment in movies and TV shows. The company was an early investor in producer Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, the startup banner behind the starry drama “The Morning Show” that is the centerpiece of the Apple TV Plus launch on Friday. Bron is also an investor in Warner Bros.’ box office hit “Joker” and the upcoming movies “Bombshell” and “Queen & Slim.”

“We’re delighted to have The Immigrant join the Bron Ventures group of companies and to expand our reach to an ever-growing global audience,” said Ashley Levinson, Bron’s chief strategy officer.

Immigrant was advised in the transaction by ACF Investment Bank and Sheppard Mullin. Fremantle was repped by Loeb & Loeb.

(Pictured: Immigrant’s Silvana Aguirre and Camila Jimenez)

More Biz

  • Fremantle Executives

    Fremantle, Bron Ventures Invest in Latinx-Focused Production Banner The Immigrant

    Fremantle and Bron Ventures have invested The Immigrant production banner headed by Fusion and Story House alums Camila Jimenez and Silvana Aguirre. Fremantle has taken a 25% stake in Immigrant with a plan to expand its equity interest down the road. Bron has also taken a minority stake. Launched in January, Immigrant focuses on Latinx [...]

  • Callan McAuliffe as Alden - The

    AMC Networks Turns to 'Hyper-Focused' Streaming Strategy as Linear Growth Prospects Dim

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan outlined a shift in focus to growing the company’s niche subscription streaming services during a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday. AMC Networks’ third-quarter earnings release underscored the economic headwinds facing the owner of AMC, BBC America and other cable channels. Sapan told analysts that the company is [...]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Tops Earnings Estimates, Posts Record $12.5 Billion Services Revenue

    Ahead of its debut of Apple TV Plus, Apple posted financial results for the September 2019 quarter that were well above Wall Street estimates and included an all-time high $12.5 billion in services revenue, up 18% year over year. The tech giant reported revenue of $64.0 billion (up 1.8%) and net income of $13.69 billion [...]

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp Settles Legal Battle With Attorney Jake Bloom

    Johnny Depp has settled his long-running legal fight with his former attorney, Jake Bloom, whom he had accused of collecting tens of millions in fees without a representation agreement. Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, said that Bloom’s firm, Bloom Hergott, agreed to pay an “8-figure” amount to settle the case. Depp sued Bloom in October 2017, [...]

  • LizzoAustin City Limits Music Festival, Weekend

    Anthem Acquires Catalog With Ricky Reed-Penned Hits by Lizzo, Halsey, Meghan Trainor

    Anthem Entertainment announced that they have acquired a catalog of songs from Boardwalk Music Group, which were co-written by songwriter Eric Frederic (Ricky Reed). The catalog includes hits by artists such as Halsey, Leon Bridges, Lizzo, and more. The acquired catalog includes the smash single “Truth Hurts” from Lizzo, which was No. 1 on the [...]

  • Kevin MacLellan

    Kevin MacLellan to Depart NBCUniversal as Domestic, International Teams Merge

    Kevin MacLellan is exiting NBCUniversal after nearly two decades. MacLellan, the chairman of NBCU’s global distribution and international operations, will stay on with the company during the transition period before his official departure. Jeff Shell, chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, made the announcement to staffers in a memo on Wednesday that has been obtained [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad