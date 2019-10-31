Fremantle, Bron Ventures Invest in Latinx-Focused Production Banner The Immigrant

Fremantle and Bron Ventures have invested The Immigrant production banner headed by Fusion and Story House alums Camila Jimenez and Silvana Aguirre.

Fremantle has taken a 25% stake in Immigrant with a plan to expand its equity interest down the road. Bron has also taken a minority stake.

Launched in January, Immigrant focuses on Latinx and Hispanic stories for the U.S. and global audiences. The company is working on a series order for an undisclosed project, and it is already co-producing a separate project with another Fremantle banner, Wildside.

“Over the past several years Silvana and I have been working to change the paradigm around Latinx television focusing on creative talent, both established and emerging, and stories that connect with the audience, regardless of where they take place,” Jimenez. “We are very excited about this partnership: Fremantle’s established brand, international footprint and strong network of creative outlets, coupled with BRON’s bold support of creators, perfectly align with our strategic vision.”

Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati noted that the Immigrant deal marks Fremantle’s first equity investment in Latin American content. Immigrant has offices in Los Angeles, Mexico and Spain, with plans to open an office in Colombia next year. Fremantle, known for its global unscripted franchises, is in the midst of a push to invest in producers and banners to expand the scope of its scripted activity.

“Camila and Silvana are exactly the type of talent that Fremantle was born to be home to. Their unique multicultural approach to storytelling is very impressive, and it is an approach we believe is incredibly relevant in the times that we are living in,” Scrosati said.

Jimenez was previously CEO of Univision’s Story House Entertainment unit. Aguirre was showrunner and creator of the Univision scripted drama series “El Chapo.”

Bron Ventures is an offshoot of Bron Media, which has been growing its profile of investment in movies and TV shows. The company was an early investor in producer Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, the startup banner behind the starry drama “The Morning Show” that is the centerpiece of the Apple TV Plus launch on Friday. Bron is also an investor in Warner Bros.’ box office hit “Joker” and the upcoming movies “Bombshell” and “Queen & Slim.”

“We’re delighted to have The Immigrant join the Bron Ventures group of companies and to expand our reach to an ever-growing global audience,” said Ashley Levinson, Bron’s chief strategy officer.

Immigrant was advised in the transaction by ACF Investment Bank and Sheppard Mullin. Fremantle was repped by Loeb & Loeb.

(Pictured: Immigrant’s Silvana Aguirre and Camila Jimenez)