Freeform Shelves Kenya Barris Comedy Series 'Unrelated'

Will Thorne

The Kenya Barris multi-cam comedy series “Unrelated” is no longer going forward at Freeform, Variety has confirmed.

After issuing a straight to series order for the show in May 2018, the Disney-owned cabler has decided not to proceed with the project. The script will now be redeveloped.

The prospective series centered around Becca and her newly discovered half-sister Jesi, who are thrown into each other’s lives by an online genetics test and have to figure out how to go from strangers to sisters. Jordin Sparks, Matt Shively, Brooks Brantly, Gigi Zumbado Kris D. Lofton, Jessika Van, and Davi Santos all starred.

The series, formerly known as “Besties,” went through both a name change and changes behind the scenes, as original showrunners Casey Johnson and David Windsor, who created the series with Barris, were replaced by “The Carmichael Show” producer Aeysha Carr.

Barris, who remained an executive producer on the series despite signing a highly lucrative overall deal with Netflix, still has plenty of ties with Disney through ABC’s “Black-ish” and its upcoming prequel “Mixed-ish,” as well as “Grown-ish” which is two seasons in at Freeform. Barris set his first Netflix project, comedy series “Black Excellence,” back in May.

Deadline first reported the news.

