Freeform Taps Lauren Corrao to Replace Karey Burke as Original Programming Head

Lauren Corrao has been named executive vice president of original programming and development for Freeform.

Corrao takes over the role from Karey Burke, who was named the head of ABC Entertainment in November following the departure of Channing Dungey. Corrao will report directly to Freeform president Tom Ascheim.

In her new position, Corrao will oversee all scripted and unscripted development and current original programming, in addition to the casting and talent development.

“Lauren’s wealth of experience coupled with her incredible creative instinct as well as close working relationships with many talented writers and producers will be invaluable to Freeform,” Ascheim said. “In collaboration with the programming team, she will undoubtedly grow our slate of successful series and continue to build an environment for the talent community to tell powerful stories that become a lasting part of the cultural zeitgeist.”

Corrao was most recently co-president of Tornante TV, an independent studio owned by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, where she developed and executive produced several projects, including AMC’s upcoming series “NOS4A2″ starring Ashleigh Cummings and Zachary Quinto.

Prior to her time at Tornante TV, Corrao spent eight years at Comedy Central. There she rose to the role of president original programming and development. During her time there she oversaw shows such as “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report.” She also developed and oversaw “Chappelle’s Show,” “Reno 911,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Tosh.0,” “Workaholics,” and specials like the “Comedy Central Roast” franchise and the “Night of Too Many Stars.”

She has also worked at Fox Broadcasting (now Fox Entertainment), MTV, and previously had a production deal at Touchstone Television.

“I am honored to be joining Freeform and continuing to elevate the tremendous work that Tom, Karey and the team have done to make it a destination that truly connects with its audience,” Corrao said. “I’m incredibly inspired by the energy, inclusivity and diverse voices that populate this network and cannot wait to get started.”

Corrao holds a Bachelor of Arts in semiotics from Brown University. She has been a Women’s Leadership Program mentor since 2008 and is a mother of two.