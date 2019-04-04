You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Freeform Exec Jana Steele Helman Joins CBS All Access as VP of Original Content (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jana Steele Helman
CREDIT: Freeform

Freeform executive Jana Steele Helman is leaving the cable network for a new position at CBS All AccessVariety has learned exclusively.

Helman was previously the vice president of programming and development at Freeform. She will now serve as the vice president of original content at CBS All Access, reporting to Julie McNamara.

She first joined Freeform in 2016, when the network was still known as ABC Family. After the rebrand, she oversaw the development and production of such series as “Cloak and Dagger,” “Grown-ish,” and the upcoming comedy series “Unrelated” from executive producer Kenya Barris.

Prior to joining Freeform, Helman was the director of comedy development at Warner Brothers Television. She started there as an assistant and was responsible for selling half hour series to broadcast, premium and streaming outlets. During that time, she worked on the development and production of comedies including “Two Broke Girls,” “Undateable,” “Selfie,” “One Big Happy,” and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Before her time at WBTV, Helman started her career as an assistant in the TV and Motion Picture Literary Departments at Endeavor (now WME).

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • Jana Steele Helman

    Freeform Exec Jana Steele Helman Joins CBS All Access as VP of Original Content (EXCLUSIVE)

    Freeform executive Jana Steele Helman is leaving the cable network for a new position at CBS All Access, Variety has learned exclusively. Helman was previously the vice president of programming and development at Freeform. She will now serve as the vice president of original content at CBS All Access, reporting to Julie McNamara. She first joined [...]

  • TV News Roundup: YouTube Original 'Cobra

    TV News Roundup: YouTube Original 'Cobra Kai' Debuts Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, trailers drop for Season 2 of YouTube Original “Cobra Kai” and Netflix’s new teen drama “The Society.” FIRST LOOKS The YouTube Original hit series “Cobra Kai” will further channel “Karate Kid” in its second season, premiering on April 24. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will face off again as [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    International Writers Guilds Support WGA in Fight With Agents

    The International Affiliation of Writers Guilds has announced full support for the Writers Guild of America in its battle with Hollywood talent agents. The announcement was issued Thursday with the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents in a standoff over the rules governing how WGA members are represented by agents. The two sides, which [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Tops 2019 Billboard Awards With 21 Nominations

    After winning Top Female Rap Artist last year, Cardi B leads the pack of nominations at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with 21 nods. After the release of her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” a year ago, Cardi B’s nominations include Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Selling Song and Top Rap [...]

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "Yes, It's Really

    'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Choreographer Breaks Down Live Concert Special

    Kathryn Burns spent four years choreographing the musical numbers on the CW comedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (and won an Emmy in 2016 for her efforts), but before the show signed off for good, she also had the opportunity to choreograph a live concert — variety-show style. Titled “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend [...]

  • Michael Schur Gabe Liedman

    Netflix Orders Adult Animated Series 'Q-Force' From Mike Schur, Gabe Liedman

    Netflix is adding another adult animated series to its growing slate, Variety has learned. The streamer has put out a series order for “Q-Force,”  a half-hour animated comedy from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” writer-producer Gabe Liedman. “Q-Force” centers around a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ super-spies. Constantly underestimated by their colleagues, the members of Q-Force [...]

  • Tim Ryan The View

    Rep. Tim Ryan Announces Presidential Bid on 'The View'

    WASHINGTON — Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced on ABC’s “The View” Thursday that he is running for president in 2020, adding to a growing list of contenders seeking the Democratic nomination. In an interview on the show, Ryan said he was a candidate who could “not only advance a progressive agenda but also win. I [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad