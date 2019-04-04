Freeform Exec Jana Steele Helman Joins CBS All Access as VP of Original Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Freeform executive Jana Steele Helman is leaving the cable network for a new position at CBS All Access, Variety has learned exclusively.

Helman was previously the vice president of programming and development at Freeform. She will now serve as the vice president of original content at CBS All Access, reporting to Julie McNamara.

She first joined Freeform in 2016, when the network was still known as ABC Family. After the rebrand, she oversaw the development and production of such series as “Cloak and Dagger,” “Grown-ish,” and the upcoming comedy series “Unrelated” from executive producer Kenya Barris.

Prior to joining Freeform, Helman was the director of comedy development at Warner Brothers Television. She started there as an assistant and was responsible for selling half hour series to broadcast, premium and streaming outlets. During that time, she worked on the development and production of comedies including “Two Broke Girls,” “Undateable,” “Selfie,” “One Big Happy,” and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Before her time at WBTV, Helman started her career as an assistant in the TV and Motion Picture Literary Departments at Endeavor (now WME).