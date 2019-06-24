Freeform Orders Drama Pilot With ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Creator Producing

Freeform has ordered a one-hour drama pilot from writer Keith Staskiewicz and executive producer Peter Nowalk.

Titled “Close Up,” the project is set in Centreville, New Jersey, a suburban town just like any other, at least on the surface. Centreville high school student Rachel Guyer is on a mission to expose the truth about her seemingly normal hometown and turn her community inside out.

Nowalk previously created the ABC series “How to Get Away With Murder,” and previously worked on fellow Shondaland shows “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” as well. Staskiewicz previously wrote for the animated series “Three Delivery.”

The pilot will be produced by ABC Signature Studios, where Nowalk is currently under an overall deal.

“‘Close Up’ tells a wonderfully layered story that illuminates the strength behind one young woman’s act of rebellion and its impact on changing the world,” said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of original programming and development for Freeform. “This show will defy expectations and spark cultural conversation, and we are so grateful to Peter and Keith for bringing it to life on Freeform.”

Freeform’s current scripted lineup includes shows such as the Marvel series “Cloak & Dagger,” spinoffs “Good Trouble” “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,” and “Grown-ish,” as well as “The Bold Type” and several others.

