TV News Roundup: ‘Free Solo’ To Premiere Commercial Free on Nat Geo in March

In today’s roundup, “Free Solo” gets a Nat Geo premiere date and E! reveals the premiere date for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Season 16.

DATES

The Oscar-nominated documentary “Free Solo” will debut commercial free on National Geographic on March 3 at 9 p.m. From documentary filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the film tells the story of climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to ascend the 3,200-foot El Capitan without a rope.

E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will return for its 16th Season on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This season kicks off with a look into Kim and Kanye’s relationship. Highlights also include Kourtney’s relationship with ex Scott Disick, Khloé balancing motherhood while processing her partner Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and Kylie’s first daughter, Stormi.

With Andy Cohen on paternity leave, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will air a week of specials beginning Sunday, Feb. 10, all during the 11 p.m. slot. Specials will include a look back on the best “Real Housewives of Atlanta” moments on Feb. 10, the “Best of Vanderpump Rules” on Feb. 11, the funniest female guests on “WWHL” on Feb. 12, “OMG Moments” on Feb. 13, “Andy Cohen’s Favorite Divas” on Feb. 14 at 11:01 p.m.

The first episode of Cleo TV’s “Cleo Speaks” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. CURLS Beauty Brands CEO and Founder Mahisha Dellinger and Sprinkle of Jesus Founder Dana Chanel share their stories and sound off on topics close to them. The series profiles noteworthy women who have made impacts on the world, from activists to entrepreneurs.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has exclusively obtained a look at this week’s episode of Showtime’s “The Circus.” Co-host Alex Wagner interview Hillary Rodham Clinton at Georgetown University. Clinton gives her opinions on the Mueller investigation, and refutes President Trump’s declaration that there is a national state of emergency. Watch the clip below. “The Circus” airs Sundays at 8 p.m.

CASTING

WWE’s Roman Reigns will guest star in an episode of Nickelodeon’s “Cousins For Life.” The episode, titled “A Farewell to Arthur?” will air March 2 at 8:30 p.m. Roman will play a neighbor who grows angry when Leaf’s (Micah Abbey) pet pig Arthur digs up his vegetable garden and threatens to have Arthur taken away. The series is a buddy comedy that follows 12-year-old cousins and best friends Stuart (Dallas Dupree Young) and Ivy (Scarlet Spencer) as they learn to navigate life under one roof with their families in Portland, despite being from different backgrounds.

INITIATIVES

NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will invite ambassadors of important social causes from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18 to discuss their work’s impact on children and adults. Sesame Street’s Big Bird; the founder of the apparel brand Toms; Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow; the Girl Scouts; Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin; and SeriousFun Children’s Network will all make appearances that week.