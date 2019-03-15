Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins Nancy Drew Pilot at CW

Freddie Prinze Jr. has boarded the Nancy Drew pilot which is in the works at the CW, Variety has learned.

He will play Nancy’s father, Carson Drew, who is described as a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife – but his attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from Carson’s own past.

The show is set in the summer after Nancy’s high school graduation, with the 18-year-old poised to leave her hometown for college. However, when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation – and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Prinze Jr. is best known for playing Zack Siler in the 1999 romcom “She’s All That,” and Ray Bronson in the 1997 slasher flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” He also played the straight-laced Fred Jones in two live-action “Scooby-Doo” movies in the early 2000s.

The Nancy Drew pilot hails from CBS Television Studios and Fake Empire, the production company behind shows like “Gossip Girl,” “The O.C.” and “Chuck.” Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will all serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Larry Teng is on board to direct and executive produce the pilot, and Lis Rowinski will co-exec produce.