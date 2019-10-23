×

Freddie Prinze Jr. Joins 'Punky Brewster' Sequel Pilot at NBCU's Peacock Streamer

Will Thorne

Freddie Prinze Jr First Impressions
Freddie Prinze Jr. is joining another pilot, this time at NBCUniversal’s forthcoming Peacock streaming service.

He will play a recurring role in the “Punky Brewster” sequel pilot which was ordered when the Peacock unfurled its slate of feathers back in September. Prinze Jr. was a part of the pilot for the CW’s “Nancy Drew” earlier this year, but was eventually recast for Scott Wolf when the show was ordered to series.

The prospective “Punky Brewster” series is described as a multicamera-hybrid continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad. Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Prinze Jr. will play Travis, Punky’s ex-husband. While a working musician constantly in and out of town, Travis remains a great dad with lingering chemistry between him and Punky.

Produced by UCP and Universal Television, “Punky Brewster” is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye serves as executive producer alongside original series creator David Duclon and producer Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Emmy-nominated director Jonathan Judge will helm and executive produce the pilot.

Prinze Jr. is best known for playing Zack Siler in the 1999 romcom “She’s All That,” and Ray Bronson in the 1997 slasher flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” He also played the straight-laced Fred Jones in two live-action “Scooby-Doo” movies in the early 2000s.

He is represented by Brillstein, Gersh and Jared Levine.

Also in the works at Peacock are a reboot of the classic sci-fi series “Battlestar Galactica,” a revival of “Saved by the Bell,” a series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” and a “Dr. Death” series based on the podcast of the same name and starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater.

