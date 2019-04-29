Fred Savage to Host After-Show Spoof for Fox This Summer

Fox has greenlit an after-show spoof from Fred Savage that is set to air this summer.

The broadcaster has given the series, titled “What Just Happened??!,” a nine-episode order. The half-hour series will debut on Fox Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The series will explore the fictional fandom surrounding a fictional sci-fi series called “The Flare,” based on the fictional book “The Moon Is the Sun at Night” by fictional author TJ Whitford.

The “book” revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth – specifically, the small, blue-collar town of Milford, IL – and slowly unfolds into a post-apocalyptic battle for human survival.

The after-show — in the vein of shows like “Talking Dead” on AMC — will feature multiple segments, including celebrity interviews, set visits, as well as interviews with “The Flare’s” “cast,” as well as discussions with fans and more.

“What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Double Hemm and The Crest Lamp Company. It was created by Savage, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, who will serve as executive producers alongside David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton and Adam Lowitt. Additional writers include Abbey McBride, Edgar Momplaisir, Chase Mitchell, Agathe Panaretos and Sean O’Connor. Jon Cassar serves as director on “The Flare,” and Carrie Havel serves as director on the talk show.

Savage is currently under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television.