×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Listen: Why Fox Television Stations Embraced Trial and Error in Daytime

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frank Cicha
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Television Stations

Frank Cicha, head of programming for Fox Television Stations, saw the future coming nearly a decade ago when Fox’s TV station group committed many millions to land syndication rights to “The Big Bang Theory” back in 2010.

Even then, it was clear that big hits on the scale of “Big Bang” were going to be few and far between. Cicha could sense that local TV stations would be outbid in a big way by cable networks for top primetime series. His theory was only reinforced a few years later when Netflix and other streaming platforms started vying for hot off-network properties.

On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Cicha outlines the strategy that Fox Television Stations has pursued in recent years to increase the volume of original daytime programming developed for the station group. Fox Television Stations frequently sets up test runs of prospective series in a handful of big markets to gauge viewer reaction, before the stations and producers spend upwards of $20 million on a national launch.

“We know that only one out of 20 go to year two or year three,” Cicha says. “We said, ‘let’s do 60 of them.’ The idea was that we need to do more and take more swings than ever.”

First-run syndicated programs have become more important to the group as the supply of top-shelf primetime fare is dwindling. At the same time, local broadcast TV stations are also struggling to draw big audiences in daytime as fragmentation and an ever-growing number of programming options takes its toll.

Fox Television Stations develops a host of material with in-house producers as well as outside distributors. Success stories from the test model include “The Wendy Williams Show,” from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, “The Real,” from Warner Bros.’ Telepictures, and Fox’s own “Dish Nation.” It took some time to persuade producers to agree to the test model. But the proof was in the pickups.

“Overall people started to see that it was better to take a look at more things and — Eureka — potentially lose less money by doing (tests) than really taking the giant swing” on a national launch, Cicha said.

Cicha also weighs in on the growth of the digital multicast network business for local TV stations, and on how life at Fox Corp. has changed since Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

The streamlining of Fox Corp. under the direction of CEO Lachlan Murdoch has “spurred a lot of collaboration and communication” that is easier to accomplish in a smaller company, he said. “Lachlan Murdoch is laser-focused on it being one company.”

Strictly Business” is Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. A new episode debuts each Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and SoundCloud.

More Biz

  • Frank Cicha

    Listen: Why Fox Television Stations Embraced Trial and Error in Daytime

    Frank Cicha, head of programming for Fox Television Stations, saw the future coming nearly a decade ago when Fox’s TV station group committed many millions to land syndication rights to “The Big Bang Theory” back in 2010. Even then, it was clear that big hits on the scale of “Big Bang” were going to be [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollet Files Malicious Prosecution Counterclaim Against City of Chicago

    Jussie Smollett has filed a counterclaim against the city of Chicago, several Chicago Police Department officers, and brothers Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo claiming that he was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused him “humiliation, mental anguish and extreme emotional distress.” The filing document, obtained by Variety, alleges that the Chicago P.D. “obtained false and [...]

  • Anna-Kendrick-Frito-Lay-ad

    Christmas Crunch: Frito-Lay Bets on Anna Kendrick to Catch Holiday Snackers

    Anna Kendrick’s newest role puts her through what may be some of the most delicious torture of her career. Kendrick, known for films like “Up In The Air” and “Pitch Perfect,” recently found herself on the set of a three-day shoot surrounded by bowls, bowls and bowls of chips, popcorn and other salty snacks that [...]

  • CJ-CGV Cinemas

    CJ CGV Sells $286 Million Stake in Asian Cinema Businesses

    CJ CGV, the Korean movie theaters giant, is to raise $286 million from the sale of a slice of its Indonesian, Vietnamese and Chinese businesses. The company, which has its own stock market listing and is affiliated to the CJ Group, which includes CJ E&M and CJ Entertainment, said this week that it had sold [...]

  • Alibaba offices

    Hong Kong Share Sale Brings Alibaba an Easy $13 Billion

    Chinese e-commerce and entertainment giant Alibaba was easily able to sell all the shares it put up for sale in a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is selling 500 million new shares, which on Wednesday it announced would be priced at HK$176 apiece, or roughly US$180 per New York-traded ADR, [...]

  • Everybody Changes

    New Cadence Productions Acquires Domestic Rights to Panama's 'Everybody Changes'

    New Cadence Productions has acquired North American rights to the transgender family drama “Everybody Changes,” Panama’s official selection for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The movie from writer-director Arturo Montenegro tells the true story of a Panamanian couple with three children who grapple with the father’s decision to come out as a transgender woman. “Everybody [...]

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    Justice Department Moves to End Paramount Antitrust Decrees

    The Department of Justice will seek to end the Paramount consent decrees, the landmark agreements that have barred studios from owning theaters for the last 70 years. Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, made the announcement Monday in a speech to the American Bar Association fall forum on antitrust. He argued that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad