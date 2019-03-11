×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

France’s Canal Plus Launches New OTT Service Dedicated to Series

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alexander Vlahos (Monsieur), George Blagden (Louis XIV)
CREDIT: Courtesy of Thibault Grabherr

French pay-TV group Canal Plus is launching Canal Plus Series, an OTT channel dedicated to scripted shows, which will bow Tuesday with a slightly cheaper subscription fee than Netflix’s in France.

The new OTT service will showcase a mix of Canal Plus original series such as “Spiral,” “Versailles” and the anticipated contemporary half-hour “Vernon Subutex,” and high-profile international shows such as “Killing Eve” and “My Brilliant Friend.” Other series such as “Deadly Class” and the new season of “Gomorra” will also be exclusively available on Canal Plus Series in France

Canal Plus Series’ slate will boast recent Showtime, FX and Studiocanal productions, notably “Billions,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “The Lawyer,” respectively. Some flagship series such as “”24,” “Dexter” and “The X-Files” will be part of the channel’s offer as well.

As it aims to lure younger demographics, Canal Plus Series will be available as a standalone, cancel-anytime channel, with a subscription fee of €6.99 ($7.85) per month. It won’t require an existing subscription to other Canal Plus channels. Netflix’s subscription fee is €7.99 (about $9).

Related

Although Canal Plus Series will first be distributed on the OTT service My Canal, the pay-TV groups aims at rolling it out on all platforms carrying Canal Plus offers at some point.

Canal Plus Group CEO Maxime Saada said the launch of Canal Plus Series marked a “new stage in the transformation of our offers initiated two years ago.” He was referring to the introduction of lower-priced packages as part of its push to expand its subscriber base and turn around its mounting losses. Prior to those strategic changes, which Saada spearheaded, Canal Plus’ subscription was set at €40 (about $45) per month.

Saada said Canal Plus was looking to tap into the industry’s “transformation in terms of use to better address new customers’ habits,” as well as take advantage of “digital transformation to reach new audiences, in France and soon internationally.”

Saada described myCanal as “a unique live and on-demand platform with sports, French and Hollywood movies just a few months after theatrical release, series, documentaries, etc.”

Frank Cadoret, Canal Plus Group’s deputy general manager, said the new Canal Plus Series “was designed to give the taste of Canal Plus to younger audiences through one of its most recognized content [genres]: series.”

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More TV

  • John Oliver Chides AT&T and Targets

    John Oliver Chides AT&T and Targets FCC Over Robocall Rules

    John Oliver answered the question industry insiders were asking last week as AT&T flexed its corporate muscle with a major shakeup of HBO and Turner management. The “Last Week Tonight” host didn’t hold back against parent company of HBO in the show’s main segment about efforts to establish tighter rules on robocalling. Oliver ended Sunday’s [...]

  • The Fix ABC

    TV Review: 'The Fix'

    The lawyer Marcia Clark, long a national object of derision for the perception she let the prosecution of O.J. Simpson slip away from her, found redemption through television. Sarah Paulson’s performance as Clark on Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” depicted Clark’s deep well of knowledge, and her [...]

  • Emma Stone and Director Yorgos Lanthimos

    Simon Maxwell’s Endeavor-Backed Motive Pictures Hires Sam Lavender from Film4

    Sam Lavender, who has worked on films including “The Favourite,” “American Animals” and “Lean on Pete” in a 14-year career at Film4 is joining Motive Pictures, the recently-minted TV production outfit launched by Simon Maxwell. Endeavor backs former Channel 4 international drama chief Maxwell’s shingle. Lavender will be an exec producer at the new outfit, [...]

  • Beverly Hills 90210

    'Beverly Hills 90210' Reboot Will Find a Way to Honor Luke Perry

    “Beverly Hills 90210” star Tori Spelling initiated the reboot of the teen soap franchise, which will find a way to honor Luke Perry even though the late actor had not signed up for the revival, CBS TV Studios president David Stapf said Monday. “Tori Spelling, as she is wont to do, comes in and pitches [...]

  • Alexander Vlahos (Monsieur), George Blagden (Louis

    France's Canal Plus Launches New OTT Service Dedicated to Series

    French pay-TV group Canal Plus is launching Canal Plus Series, an OTT channel dedicated to scripted shows, which will bow Tuesday with a slightly cheaper subscription fee than Netflix’s in France. The new OTT service will showcase a mix of Canal Plus original series such as “Spiral,” “Versailles” and the anticipated contemporary half-hour “Vernon Subutex,” [...]

  • Becky Brooks - Quibi

    CBS's Becky Brooks Joins Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman's Mobile TV Startup (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman continue to round out Quibi’s executive ranks: Their latest hire is Becky Brooks, who is exiting CBS Television Distribution after five years, Variety has learned. Brooks most recently was CBS Television Distribution’s senior VP, multiplatform programming and branded content. She’s joining Quibi as a content executive, working alongside Ryan Kadro, [...]

  • Sky Buys Brexit Film ‘NYET! -

    Sky Buys Brexit Film ‘NYET! - A Brexit U.K. Border Farce’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    With just 18 days to go before the U.K. is set to exit the European Union, Sky has acquired “NYET! – A Brexit U.K. Border Farce.” The timely short film hails from Alex Helfrecht, Jorg Tittel and Philip Munger’s shingle Oiffy (“The White King”) and will be available to millions of Sky subscribers in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad