×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

France Televisions Preps ‘Germinal’ Among High-Profile French Series

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: © NATHALIE GUYON - 2018

Aside from its slate of international series developed with ZDF and Rai through the Alliance, France Televisions is set to co-produce a flurry of high-profile series aimed at global audiences, notably “Germinal,” “Josephine and Bonaparte” and the adaptation of Guillaume Musso’s bestseller “La jeune fille et la nuit.”

A modern adaptation of Émile Zola’s 1885 masterpiece, “Germinal” tells the story of a coalminers’ strike in northern France in the 1860s. Julien Lilti, the writer of Canal Plus hit series “Hippocrate,” is writing “Germinal” and will likely be collaborating with other writers. Banjiay Rights has come on board to handle international sales on the show which is currently in development.

Nathalie Biancolli, who has been spearheading France Televisions’s push into ambitious international series since joining the company in 2017, told Variety that “Germinal’ continues the pubcaster’s “tradition with historical drama series but will be tackling the genre in a more cinematic and edgier way to appeal to younger people, on top of (its) core audience which is slightly older.”

Related

Biancolli said the adaptation will be faithful to the book and will shoot in French. France Televisions is currently developing “Germinal” alone but ZDF and Rai might join the project at a later stage.

The executive, who is an industry veteran who helped created SND, the commercial division of M6 network, and worked at TF1 for many years, said it was now crucial for the broadcaster to board projects at an early stage, participate in the development and be positioned as co-producers. She said France Televisions also had the ambition to get involved in international co-productions outside of the realms of the Alliance.

“La jeune fille et la nuit,” meanwhile, is a thriller series based on Musso’s book which was the bestselling local novel in France last summer. The novel center on three former college friends who share a tragic secret linked to the disappearance of a classmate 25 years earlier. This series project might shoot in English and is being developed by Sydney Gallonde’s Make it Happen, the outfit behind Harlan Coben’s “No Second Chance.” It will be co-produced with international partners.

“Josephine and Napoleon” is an English-language period drama series created by British showrunner Tony Saint (“Das Boot”). “The Artist” actress Berenice Bejo is set to star as Josephine. The series is based on Andrew Roberts’ “Napoleon: A Life” and Kate Williams’ “The Dangerous Life of Josephine Bonaparte.” The British company Ecosse Films (“Hampstead,” “Mistresses”) and Pascal Breton’s Paris-based Federation Entertainment (“The Bureau,” “Marseille”) are co-producing the series, along with France Televisions.

Biancolli said the broadcaster’s development slate also includes a science fiction series, and an historical adventure show. The latter will be a kind of “female-powered Indiana Jones,” said Biancolli, who added that France Televisions was eager to venture off the beaten path and boast a wide range of series, from thrillers to biopics and historical shows.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • France Televisions Preps 'Germinal' Among High-Profile

    France Televisions Preps 'Germinal' Among High-Profile French Series

    Aside from its slate of international series developed with ZDF and Rai through the Alliance, France Televisions is set to co-produce a flurry of high-profile series aimed at global audiences, notably “Germinal,” “Josephine and Bonaparte” and the adaptation of Guillaume Musso’s bestseller “La jeune fille et la nuit.” A modern adaptation of Émile Zola’s 1885 [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Case Outcome Raises Questions of Celebrity Justice

    Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago courtroom last week an innocent man. In exchange for a forfeited $10,000 bond, prosecutors dropped 16 charges alleging that the “Empire” actor had staged a fake hate crime and then lied to police about it. Smollett’s record will be expunged, and in the eyes of the justice system, [...]

  • Lena Waithe Halle Berry

    Lena Waithe, Halle Berry Show 'Boomerang' Renewed for Season 2 at BET

    Lena Waithe and Halle Berry’s comedy series “Boomerang” is one of two shows that have been picked up for a second season at BET, Variety has learned. Executive produced by Waithe and Berry, “Boomerang” is based on the 1992 American rom-com in which Berry starred alongside Robin Givens and Eddie Murphy. “Making ‘Boomerang’ has been one of [...]

  • 'Killing Eve' Boss on Why Eve

    'Killing Eve' Boss on Why Eve and Villanelle 'Could Die in Any Episode'

    “Killing Eve’s” new head writer and executive producer Emerald Fennell took the reins of Season 2 with the attitude that both of the main characters — the titular MI6 agent (Sandra Oh) and the assassin she stabbed at the end of Season 1, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — could “die in any episode.” “I never wanted [...]

  • The Umbrella Academy review

    'Umbrella Academy' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed “The Umbrella Academy” for a second season, Variety has learned. Season 1 cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min will all reprise their roles in Season 2. In addition, Steve Blackman will return as showrunner. The second season, which will consist of [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Drops Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ Series at London Gig

    Drake took a moment out from performing at a London show on his Assassination Vacation tour Monday night to give fans a first look at a teaser trailer for “Top Boy,” the upcoming Netflix series he is producing. The singer is exec-producing the show alongside business partner Adel “Future” Nur, and Maverick Carter and Jamal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad