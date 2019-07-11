×

France’s Newen Acquires Canadian Outfit Reel One (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker (Scarron, Madame de Maintenon)
CREDIT: Thibault Grabherr

Newen, the Paris-based media company owned by TF1 Group, has acquired a majority stake in Reel One, a leading production and licensing company specializing in TV films for the North American and global markets.

Based in Montreal with offices in London, Los Angeles and Vancouver, Reel One develops, finances, produces and sells TV films and series. The company, whose credits include the series “Detective McLean,” generates 90% of its revenue outside of Canada, Newen said.

Newen, the maker of costume drama series “Versailles,” is already well-positioned in French-speaking markets with production banners such as Capa Drama and Telfrance. It should benefit from Reel One’s high volume of English-language productions. This year, for instance, Reel One is expected to deliver more than 75 TV movies, including crime thrillers, romantic films and Christmas specials.

Reel One founder and CEO Tom Berry will continue to hold a minority stake in the group and will continue in his role as CEO.

Related

Newen delivers 1,000 hours of programming per year and boasts a catalogue of more than 5,000 hours of programs internationally.

“With our strength in the English-language speaking world and Newen’s impressive portfolio of European scripted content, this is a truly complementary partnership,” said Berry.

Newen previously acquired Nimbus in Denmark, Tuvalu and Pupkin in the Netherlands, and De Mensen in Belgium. It also has a presence in Canada through the animation company BlueSpirit.

Bibiane Godfroid, CEO of Newen, said that “numerous synergies are possible with the group’s companies, and we look forward to developing them with Tom Berry and his teams.”

Reel One is currently working in Britain on an adaptation of “Team Chocolate,” the award-winning drama series produced by De Mensen, and in the U.S. on an adaptation of the Philip K. Dick novella “Second Variety.”

“After Pupkin, Nimbus and De Mensen, the acquisition of Reel One will help to diversify and strengthen our model, notably in English-speaking territories – North America as well as the U.K.,” said Romain Bessi, Newen’s managing director.

Bessi also noted that Reel One “has the advantage of being capable of producing quality content with limited budgets, notably thanks to production subsidies in Canada, and has relationships with all the big free-to-air channels in key markets.”

Reel One’s volumes have experienced double-digit growth recently. The company will now have access to Newen’s vast library of content for remake opportunities.

Bessi said the company would be looking at further opportunities to expand, possibly in Southern European markets such as Spain and Italy.

Newen’s acquisition of Reel One is subject to approval by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Harry Potter

    Fire Extinguished at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden

    A major fire that broke out at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has been extinguished, authorities said Thursday. The fire was first reported late Wednesday on a sound stage not in use. At least 18 fire trucks were called out to fight the blaze, and firefighters spent 15 hours tackling it. No injuries have been reported. [...]

  • Tim Miller Sonic Movie

    'Sonic' Producer Tim Miller Thinks Character Redesign Will Please Fans

    The filmmakers behind the live-action hybrid “Sonic the Hedgehog” film made an unprecedented move this spring, by pulling the project off of Paramount’s release schedule to redesign the beloved title character after instant backlash to his unique design. Video game fans and harsh social media users went in instantly on the gold-coin-gobbling creature’s human attributes, [...]

  • Hobbs & Shaw trailer

    Box Office: 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw' Eyes $65 Million Opening Weekend

    Universal’s “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” looks to rev up the box office when it arrives the big-screen next month. According to early tracking, the tentpole should earn between $55 million and $65 million over the Aug. 2 weekend. “Hobbs & Shaw” could have heavy competition from holdovers Disney’s “The Lion King,” bowing [...]

  • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein (L)

    Harvey Weinstein Swaps Lawyers for a Second Time

    Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday morning to switch his legal team just two months before he’s expected to stand trial. The one-time powerful movie mogul was charged in May 2018 for rape and sexual assault. Since then, he’s changed his legal team twice. His new defense attorneys, Damon Cheronis and Donna [...]

  • Jack Reynor

    'Midsommar' Star Jack Reynor Debuts Trailer For His Directorial Debut 'Bainne'

    Jack Reynor, who recently starred in A24’s “Midsommar,” makes his directorial debut with the short film “Bainne.” The film’s trailer, which debuted Thursday, shares a brief glimpse into Reynor’s vision, featuring black and white footage of actor Will Poulter in ominous conditions, set in the Irish countryside during the great famine. “I’m really proud of [...]

  • Smoke haze covers the Sydney Harbour

    New South Wales Introduces PDV Incentive, Wins Baz Luhrmann 'Elvis' Project

    New South Wales, the Australian state that includes Sydney, is to introduce a post-production, digital and visual effects (PFV) incentive. The new subsidy, worth 10% of spending on post-production, digital and visual effects, can be used by film and TV productions in addition to the existing 30% federal rebate scheme. To qualify, a production must [...]

  • HORRIBLE-HISTORIES-THE-MOVIE-ROTTEN-ROMANS-Sebastian-Croft-as-Atti-

    ‘Horrible Histories’ Movie Director on Taking History Lessons From Monty Python

    Homework for Dominic Brigstocke, the director of “Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans,” included watching Monty Python and speaking to “Blackadder” co-creator Richard Curtis as he and the team went about taking a hit kids’ show from the small to big screen. “There’s a great tradition of the British making fun of their history,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad