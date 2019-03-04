Fran Drescher to Star in NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Uninsured’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fran Drescher has joined the NBC multi-camera comedy pilot “Uninsured” in a lead role, Variety has learned exclusively.

She joins previously announced cast members Adam Pally, Abby Elliot, Jessy Hodges, and Amer Chadha-Patel.

The story centers on young parents Dave (Pally) and Rebecca (Elliot), who end up having to take care of Dave’s parents after they mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt.

Drescher will play Linda, described as a mother and grandmother who loves her kids and grandkids as much as she loves reminding people she’s from Brooklyn.

Drescher is a multi-cam veteran, having previously co-created and starred in the hit CBS sitcom “The Nanny.” The show ran for six seasons and 145 episodes, during which Drescher was nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. She also starred in and co-created the TV Land multi-cam “Happily Divorced.” Her recent credits include the “Hotel Transylvania” film franchise and “Broad City.” Drescher has also published three books to date, the most recent being the children’s book “Being Wendy” in 2011. She made her Broadway debut in “Cinderella” in 2014.

She is repped by APA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Sony Pictures Television will produce “Uninsured.” Dan Levy is writing and executive producing. Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan are serving as executive producers via Doug Robinson Productions.