×

Fox TV Stations Renews Syndicated Series From Warner Bros. to Air in Seamless Format

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fox Television Stations has cut a broad renewal pact with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution that calls for four returning series to be reformatted to allow them to run seamlessly without commercial breaks between shows.

The renewals covers “Extra,” “TMZ, “TMZ Live” and “The Real.” Fox Television Stations will eliminate the traditional commercial break stuck between the end of one show and the beginning of the next. That will require some reformatting from Warner Bros. to incorporate series credits and production credit slates in a compressed-screen format that airs as part of the final seconds of the program rather than running in a traditional end credits.

The commercial minutes lost from the elimination of the break will be worked in elsewhere, either by adding more spots to the existing pods or by the addition of a new break within the program.

Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, believes that the end credits and commercials are a signal for viewers to tune out or surf around. The so-called seamless telecasts have become a staple of many national networks and cable channels.

“This is just a legacy that makes no sense anymore” for local TV, he said.

Fox Television Stations has already moved to seamless transition formats on shows that it produces in-house: “Divorce Court,” “Dish Nation” and “25 Words or Less.”

Abernethy’s hope is that all of Fox’s programs will eventually air seamlessly and that the hosts of each show will help cue up the next in their closing remarks.

“There’s no downside and there’s no increase in commercial time,” Abernethy said. The expansion of commercial breaks within the running time of the episode may draw some complaints. But Fox argues that viewers are less likely to leave a show in the middle than they are to tune out of commercials that air between series.

Abernethy praised Warner Bros. for its willingness to work with the station group on what is a priority for the company.

“Fox is a fantastic partner, and it’s clear that their support, alongside our award-winning producers and talent, has made a difference in our mutual success,” said Donna Redier Linsk, exec VP and general manager of Telepictures, which produces the four series.

Fox’s three-season renewal is a vote of confidence in entertainment newsmagazine “Extra.” This fall, the series launched its 26th season with a move to Fox O&Os in big markets, after 25 years on NBC-owned station. “Extra” also took on Billy Bush as its new host, ending nearly three years of TV exile for the host who was fired from “Today” in 2016 after the revelation of his now-infamous conversation with Donald Trump while the two were filming a 2005 segment for “Access Hollywood,” which Bush co-anchored at the time.

“TMZ” is now in season 12 while “TMZ Live” is in season 7.

Talk show “The Real” has been given a two-season renewal, taking the show through its eighth season in 2021-22.

(Pictured: “TMZ”)

More TV

  • Fox TV Stations Renews Syndicated Series

    Fox TV Stations Renews Syndicated Series From Warner Bros. to Air in Seamless Format

    Fox Television Stations has cut a broad renewal pact with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution that calls for four returning series to be reformatted to allow them to run seamlessly without commercial breaks between shows. The renewals covers “Extra,” “TMZ, “TMZ Live” and “The Real.” Fox Television Stations will eliminate the traditional commercial break stuck [...]

  • Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 2019

    Gwyneth Paltrow Parties Like 'The Politician' to Launch Goop Gift Shop

    Like a scene straight out of her campy Netflix drama “The Politician,” Gwyneth Paltrow threw a simple but luxurious bash in Montecito, Calif., last week to trumpet the first-ever hotel collaboration for her lifestyle empire, Goop. On the streamer’s series co-created by husband Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, Paltrow plays Santa Barbara matriarch Georgina Hobart, [...]

  • Queen Latifah

    'Equalizer' Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Nabs Pilot Production Commitment at CBS

    Queen Latifah is set to star in a potential reboot of the TV series “The Equalizer” at CBS. The new series has received a pilot production commitment at the broadcaster. It is described a reimagining of the classic series in which Queen Latifah portrays an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those [...]

  • Guy and Andy Serkis Face Off

    Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis Face Off in BBC, FX's ‘A Christmas Carol’ Trailer (Watch)

    “Tonight you will not sleep,” the Ghost of Christmas Past, played by Andy Serkis, tells Guy Pearce’s Ebeneezer Scrooge in the first trailer for the BBC and FX’s upcoming adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” “Come and look upon the evil that you did.” Scenes of the effects of Scrooge’s misdeeds play out. “What do you [...]

  • Marc DeBevoise and Jim Lanzone'Star Trek:

    Marc DeBevoise Named CEO of CBS Interactive as Jim Lanzone Joins Benchmark Capital

    CBS Interactive is undergoing a CEO transition as Marc DeBevoise takes the reins from Jim Lanzone, who is leaving after nine years to be an executive-in-residence at Benchmark Capital. Lanzone, who also served as chief digital officer of CBS Corp., is the architect of the CBS All Access streaming service. He joined CBS in 2011 [...]

  • What to Watch on TV This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'His Dark Materials' and 'The Little Mermaid Live!'

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “His Dark Materials” premieres on HBO and ABC takes viewers under the sea [...]

  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum

    Nostalgia Overload: Disney Plus Originals Lean Too Hard on Hits of the Past (Column)

    “It was often thought that nostalgia was a bad thing,” Jeff Goldblum intones in his new Disney Plus documentary series, “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” “It was thought to be an illness. But nostalgia can be a potent psychological force for uplifting.”  He’s talking, here, about ice cream. “It’s like a time machine,” he [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad