×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Sports Unveils 2019 Women’s World Cup Commercial (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

For its centerpiece commercial in the build-up to the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off June 7, Fox Sports knew it had to shoot to score.

The spot, titled “All Eyes On Us,” poses the question which soccer fans around the world will be asking: can anybody challenge the U.S. team, the undisputed queens of the international women’s soccer stage?

“Take your best shot. Just remember, you come at the queen, you best not miss,” says U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe, who narrates the spot.

The result is a fast, furious, immersive commercial. Robert Gottlieb, executive vice president of marketing at Fox Sports, says that also describes what it was like to shoot.

“Becky Sauerbrunn, who at the end of the commercial tackles the French player and goes flying, did take after take of that tackle. Don’t tell the coach of this, she’d lose her mind, but her knee was bloody by the end of shooting, and not a word of complaint, she was ready to keep going,” Gottlieb says. “But luckily we saw the blood and said we better stop before we injure one of these players, that would have been a disaster.”

Related

The spot is of particular importance to Fox Sports given that, unlike for the 2018 Men’s World Cup, they have a U.S. team to place at the heart of their marketing campaign.

“This is all about the U.S. team for us. They are the dominant force, they are the dynasty, they are the goliath that the rest of the world is measuring themselves against, so our marketing becomes much more U.S.-focused,” he says. “If you have a choice as a marketer between having the U.S. in the tournament or not, you should always choose having them in the tournament, obviously.”

When it came to assembling a team to shoot the spot, Fox Sports brought on board Joseph Kahn, a veteran music video director who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, as captain.

Kahn says that he was initially attracted by the network’s pitch of centering the spot around a “gritty and singular” one-shot.

“They wanted this sequence in the middle of it where you get in amongst the players without any fancy editing or anything like that,” Kahn says. “Getting something choreographed and shot in one take is very interesting because we have such precision in the spot that you can’t do with anyone else, it takes a high-end athlete to pull off some of the stunts that were done.”

Kahn and his crew had only one day of shooting with the team, and he reveals that he choreographed the sequence in a parking lot with some doubles and his iPhone.

When he was able to get the actual players on the field, Kahn says he directed them like he would “any actor or musician,” and was surprised by how inquisitive many of the players were about the directing process.

“All of them were asking me what does a director do? So you set up the camera? You tell people what to do? It was like I was teaching in film school,” he says. “By the end of the day, when I was putting my hands up to frame shots, they started mimicking me. I would look up at the skies and they would look up at the skies, it’s almost like they were studying what I was doing.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More TV

  • Fox Sports Unveils 2019 Women's World

    Fox Sports Unveils 2019 Women's World Cup Commercial (EXCLUSIVE)

    For its centerpiece commercial in the build-up to the 2019 Women’s World Cup, which kicks off June 7, Fox Sports knew it had to shoot to score. The spot, titled “All Eyes On Us,” poses the question which soccer fans around the world will be asking: can anybody challenge the U.S. team, the undisputed queens [...]

  • Editorial use only.Mandatory Credit: Photo by

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Show Off New Royal Baby

    The world got its first glimpse Wednesday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son. The proud parents, the duke and duchess of Sussex, showed off their first child to the media at St. George’s Hall in Windsor, England. They had kept the world’s royal-watchers waiting longer than is traditionally the case and had spent [...]

  • Jon Favreau Variety Home Entertainment Hall

    Apple Orders Jon Favreau Natural-History Dinosaur Series From BBC Studios

    Apple has greenlit “Prehistoric Planet,” a natural-history series that will recreate the last days of the dinosaurs. Jon Favreau and “Planet Earth II” producer Mike Gunton are teaming on the series for Apple’s soon-to-launch streaming service. It will be produced by BBC Studios’ highly-regarded Natural History Unit, which is based in Bristol, England. The show [...]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV Ad Revenues Slide Amid ‘Political Uncertainty,’ but ITV Studios Holds Steady

    Overall revenues were down at ITV in the first quarter as ad sales took a hit amid Brexit uncertainty, but the U.K. broadcaster’s content and distribution division, ITV Studios, posted a small revenue increase. CEO Carolyn McCall flagged the likely Brexit impact earlier this year in a warning about the effect that the U.K.’s exit [...]

  • NBC Orders 'Council of Dads' to

    NBC Orders 'Council of Dads' to Series

    NBC has ordered one-hour drama “Council of Dads” to series. “Council of Dads” tells the story of an extended family when Scott, a “loving father of four, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by a cancer diagnosis [and] calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for [...]

  • Nailed It Season 3

    TV Roundup: Netflix Releases First Trailer for 'Nailed It!' Season 3 (Watch)

    In today’s roundup, Netflix has released the first official trailer for “Nailed It!” Season 3, and OWN’s new family saga “Ambitions” is set to debut in June. FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the first official trailer for Season 3 of “Nailed It!”, which returns May 17. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are back as hosts [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad