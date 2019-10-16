Fox Partners With Propagate Content to Distribute Unscripted Programming

Propagate Content will distribute Fox Entertainment’s unscripted programming and formats worldwide, excluding the U.S. and Canada, the companies announced at MIPCOM Wednesday.

The agreement covers program sales rights for Fox’s hit series “The Masked Singer,” which recently returned for its second season. It also includes program sales and format rights for Fox’s unscripted summer series, “First Responders Live,” as well as the upcoming competition series “Ultimate Tag” hosted by NFL siblings JJ, TJ and Derek Watt.

“Fox has long been a leader in unscripted programming and Fox Entertainment continues to bring audiences engaging, appointment TV series, featuring groundbreaking formats with strong international potential,” said Cyrus Farrokh, president of Propagate Content International. “We are extremely excited to offer our distribution partners program and format rights to these world-class shows starting at MIPCOM 2019.”

Founded by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, Propagate’s recent credits include “November 13: Attack on Paris” and “Haunted” for Netflix, “Lore” for Amazon, “Charmed” for The CW, “In Search Of” for History and “Planet of the Apps” for Apple.

“It should come as no surprise that a key part of Fox Entertainment’s growth strategy is the overseas distribution of its programming,” said Amy Carney, COO of Fox Entertainment. “Ben, Howard and their entire team have such a thorough understanding of the overseas market. It was important for us to find a partner that shared our entrepreneurial spirit, and we are excited to move forward.”