Fox Promotes Creative-Services Head Tomiko Iwata

Tomiko Iwata has been promoted to executive vice president, head of creative services at Fox Entertainment. She will be responsible for overseeing all of Fox’s creative services, including experiential marketing across divisions. In addition to overseeing her Los Angeles-based staff, she will lead a team based in New York. Her previous role was senior vice president, special events, creative services group Fox where she spearheaded production design for events.

“From Program Development meetings to the Super Bowl, Upfronts to the U.S. Open, Tomiko and her team don’t just host events, they platform branded experiences that are second to none,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, to whom Iwata will report. “As Tomiko and her team have taken on more responsibility and extended the creative services reach well beyond entertainment, it is only natural that Tomiko’s efforts are recognized. I’m thrilled to work with Tomiko in her new role and look forward to seeing the way she and the team extend the brand through first-rate experiences and events.”

Iwata is a longtime member of Fox’s creative-services team, having originally joined the company as Manager, Special Events in 1998. She was promoted to VP in 2004, and helped oversee the restructuring and expansion of the creative-services department.