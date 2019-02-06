×
Fox Orders Pilots for Rogue A.I. Drama, Single-Cam Comedy 'Adam & Eve'

Fox has ordered pilots for the drama “neXt” and the single-cam comedy “Adam & Eve.”

“neXt” is described as a fact-based thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research. It features a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself.

Manny Coto, who previously worked on Fox shows like “24” and “24: Legacy,” will write and executive produce. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will executive produce and co-direct the pilot under their Zaftig Films banner. Charlie Gogolak will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

“Adam & Eve” is based on the French-Canadian format of the same name. The series  follows one couple at three stages of their relationship — young and passionate, middle-aged with kids, and navigating retirement.

Jon Beckerman will write and executive produce. Claude Meunier, Luc Wiseman of Avanti Groupe, which produced the original series, will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

These are the third and fourth pilot orders Fox has made today. The broadcaster previously announced orders for dramas from both Will Beall as well as from Tom Kapinos. 

