Fox Orders Criminal Psychologist Drama Pilot ‘Prodigal Son’ From ‘Deception’ Team

Fox has given a pilot order to the drama project “Prodigal Son.”

The one-hour series centers on Malcolm Bright, an acclaimed criminal psychologist. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” He will use his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

The project hails from writers and executive producers Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. Fedak most recently created the FBI magician drama “Deception” for ABC, on which Sklaver was a writer and consulting producer. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter will executive produce via Berlanti Productions, with Warner Bros. Television producing.

“Prodigal Son” is a co-production with Fox Broadcasting, and kicks off the network’s plan to take roughly 50% of its development from studios outside the 20th Century Fox Television tent for next season. Fox Broadcasting and 20th TV are expected to part ways at the beginning of the year when the latter is included in a finalized deal for the Walt Disney Co. to acquire the bulk of fox’s entertainment businesses.

    Fox has given a pilot order to the drama project "Prodigal Son." The one-hour series centers on Malcolm Bright, an acclaimed criminal psychologist. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called "The Surgeon." He will use his twisted genius to help

