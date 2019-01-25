Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to Interview Roger Stone

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson will present an interview with Roger Stone on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” during the show’s 8 p.m. Friday, the network said.

During the interview, Stone is expected to react to his indictment, revealed Friday morning, as part of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida, and charged with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. The indictment alleged a senior Trump campaign official was directed by an unnamed person to make contact with Stone about WikiLeaks releases that could affect the Clinton campaign negatively.

After appearing in court Friday morning, Stone said he would prevail against the investigation and would not “make up lies” to deflect pressure being brought to bear on him.