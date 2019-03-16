Fox News’ ‘Judge Jeanine’ Won’t Air This Saturday

Fox News Channel replaced tonight’s broadcast of Jeanine Pirro’s weekly program with a repeat episode of its documentary series “Scandalous,” just days after the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news network said it condemned remarks the outspoken host made about Minnesota Democrat Ihan Omar.
The change in Fox News’s schedule was evident in an on-screen cable guide. But a Pirro broadcast had been placed in newspaper TV listings for this evening.
When reached for comment, a Fox News spokesperson said, “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters” and declined to elaborate.
More to come…
