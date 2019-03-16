×
Fox News’ ‘Judge Jeanine’ Won’t Air This Saturday

Brian Steinberg

Jeaninne Pirro
“Judge Jeanine” isn’t holding court Saturday night.

Fox News Channel replaced tonight’s broadcast of Jeanine Pirro’s weekly program with a repeat episode of its documentary series “Scandalous,” just days after the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news network said it condemned remarks the outspoken host made about Minnesota Democrat Ihan Omar.

The change in Fox News’s schedule was evident in an on-screen cable guide. But a Pirro broadcast had been placed in newspaper TV listings for this evening.

When reached for comment, a Fox News spokesperson said, “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters” and declined to elaborate.

More to come…

 

 

