Fox Will Keep Jeanine Pirro Off Schedule for Another Week

“Justice With Judge Jeanine,” the Saturday-night opinion show led by Jeanine Pirro, will be off the Fox News schedule for a second week after remarks she made about a Muslim congresswoman.

The network’s online schedule shows that it will run another repeat of the documentary series “Scandalous” in its place Saturday night at 9 p.m.

Fox News declined to comment and has in recent days said it will not elaborate on what it has called “scheduling changes.”

More to come…