×

Fox News Execs Praise Shepard Smith as He Exits: ‘This Day is Especially Challenging’

By
Daniel Holloway

Executive Editor, TV

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith broadcasts from The Fox News Deck during his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New YorkTV Fox Smith, New York, USA - 30 Jan 2017
CREDIT: AP/Shutterstock

Fox news chiefs Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace addressed the sudden departure of longtime anchor Shepard Smith on Friday. In a memo to staff obtained by Variety, Scott, CEO of cable-news channel, and Wallace, president and executive editor, praised Smith, writing, “While this day is especially challenging for both of us who have worked alongside him for 23 years, we respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network.”

Read the full memo below:

Dear colleagues,

Today FOX News and Shepard Smith jointly announced that he will be stepping down from his role as Chief News Anchor and Managing Editor of the network’s breaking news unit and Anchor of Shepard Smith Reporting.

As Shep said in the press release that was issued moments ago (http://press.foxnews.com/2019/10/fox-news-channels-shepard-smith-to-step-down-as-chief-news-anchor-and-managing-editor-of-breaking-news-unit/), he recently asked us to step down and begin a new chapter. We know this was an extremely difficult decision for him and he made it with much deliberation, care and consideration. While this day is especially challenging for both of us who have worked alongside him for 23 years, we respect his decision and are deeply grateful for his immense contributions to the entire network.

We also know this day is just as difficult for those of you who had the fortune of working closely with Shep for so many years. Neil Cavuto said it best this week — [Shep] “has a big heart and is one of the kindest and most decent people in any profession.”

Shep is also one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry. His integrity and outstanding reporting from the field helped put FOX News on the map. There is simply no better breaking news anchor who has the ability to transport a viewer to a place of conflict, tragedy, despair or elation through his masterful blending of words and experience. We are incredibly proud of the signature reporting and anchoring style he honed here, along with everything he accomplished during his monumental 23-year tenure.

We will keep everyone informed once a new dayside news program is announced — until then, we are planning to have a series of rotating news anchors host the 3PM time slot which will now be entitled Fox News Reporting.

Thank you,

Suzanne & Jay

More TV

  • Fox News Channel chief news anchor

    Fox News Execs Praise Shepard Smith as He Exits: 'This Day is Especially Challenging'

    Fox news chiefs Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace addressed the sudden departure of longtime anchor Shepard Smith on Friday. In a memo to staff obtained by Variety, Scott, CEO of cable-news channel, and Wallace, president and executive editor, praised Smith, writing, “While this day is especially challenging for both of us who have worked alongside [...]

  • Lyliana Wray, Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya

    ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark’ Revival Team on Living Up to the Series’ Legacy

    The 2019 revival of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” centers around the Carnival of Doom, a place that star Jeremy Ray Taylor (“It Chapter Two”) describes as “beautiful on the outside, but…in the middle of it, there are definitely dark secrets. Variety caught up with the young star during a carnival-themed celebration at Row DTLA [...]

  • CarnivalRow_Ep108_D33_JT_0377.RAF

    'Carnival Row' Creator Travis Beacham Exits Series, Erik Oleson Joins as Season 2 Showrunner

    “Carnival Row” will be going into its second season without the man who originally created it. Variety has confirmed that Travis Beacham, whose Black List feature script served as the inspiration for the show, is departing the series. Beacham co-created the series adaptation with René Echevarria, the latter of whom was the show’s original showrunner. [...]

  • TV News Roundup: Urban Movie Channel

    TV News Roundup: Urban Movie Channel Commissions 'Behind Her Faith'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Urban Movie Channel has commissioned the new docuseries “Behind Her Faith,” and Disney Channel has greenlit family dance competition series, “Disney Fam Jam.” GREENLIGHTS AMC Networks’ Urban Movie Channel has commissioned “Behind Her Faith,“ a new docuseries from writer/director Paula Bryant-Ellis. Executive produced by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis and “Black [...]

  • Ryan Murphy Dana Walden

    Ryan Murphy Shares Emotional Story of His Son's Cancer Diagnosis

    Ryan Murphy spoke movingly about Dana Walden’s role in his family life and career development at Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon Friday at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. Murphy, creator of “American Horror Story” and “Pose,” shared the story of his youngest son, Ford, being diagnosed with neuroblastoma as he introduced Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios [...]

  • Dana Walden

    Dana Walden on Female Leadership: 'We've Come Such a Long Way'

    Disney-ABC executive Dana Walden talked about the importance of being a role model for young women and her commitment to helping fund cancer research Friday at Variety’s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime. The chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment was recognized for her fundraising work with UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. [...]

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Jennifer Aniston: True Power Comes From Using One's Voice to 'Hold People Up'

    Jennifer Aniston has never considered herself powerful. “It’s funny, I’ve never actually thought of myself as ‘powerful.’ Strong, yes. But powerful, not [really],” Aniston, one of Variety‘s six Power of Women honorees, said on Friday at the Beverly Wilshire. “It’s a distinction I’ve actually been thinking about a lot lately because that word — ‘power’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad