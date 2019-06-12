×
Fox News Says It ‘Resolved’ Complaint Levied Against Streaming Personality Tyrus

Fox News said Wednesday that it “resolved” a complaint levied against Tyrus, a comedian who appears on its streaming Fox Nation service, by Britt McHenry, who had been co-hosting a program with him.

The Fox Corporation-owned news company issued a statement a day after a report in “The Daily Beast” alleged McHenry had accused Tyrus, a one-time professional wrestler, of sending her her “unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments.”

“While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions,” the network said in a Wednesday statement.  “The process works because of the extensive systems and measures we have instituted. This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved. We respect the confidentiality of all involved.”

McHenry and Tyrus had co-hosted an opinion show called “Un-PC.”

Fox News has taken a stronger stance against harassment in the years that have passed since the 2016 ouster of Roger Ailes, the company’s guiding hand and top executive for many years. After former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson claimed Ailes had harassed her and other revelations came to light, Ailes was pushed out from his post. he denied allegations made against him before dying in May of 2017. Since that time, the company has installed new executives in top roles and reworked many of its internal employee guidelines about reporting workplace misconduct.

 

