Fox News Channel Names Michael Tammero Senior Vice President and Host

Michael Tammero, who has long run marketing for Fox News Channel is taking on an unorthodox new role at the cable-news outlets. As part of a multi-year deal, he will be named senior vice president of event marketing while taking on new duties covering entertainment and pop culture for the company’s news operations.

Tammero’s coverage will appear on Fox News, Fox Business Network, Fox Nation, Fox News Digital, the affiliate news service Fox News Edge, and Fox News Radio. He will report tp Sharri Berg, chief operating officer of Fox Television Stations and senior vice president of news operations for Fox News.  He will maintain his duties leading the network’s event marketing and report to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News and Fox Business.

“I move on with both FNC and FBN at number one and look forward to tackling this exciting new on-air opportunity Suzanne Scott has offered me,” he said in a statement.

Tammero joined the network as an intern in 1997 and rose through the ranks of the marketing department throughout a 22 year tenure. He recently co-hosted the a live-streamed party on streaming outlet Fox Nation during Fox News’ New Year’s Eve special. In addition, Tammero has led Fox News’ coverage of the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the last seven years. He has interviewed celebrities including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, and the late Joan Rivers.

A graduate of Fairfield University, Tammero received an MBA in Marketing from Hofstra University. He started his career in the marketing field and transitioned to television working as a production assistant and director of audience services for a Rush Limbaugh television program.

