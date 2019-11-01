×

Fox News, Britt McHenry Continue Legal Battle Over Harassment

Brian Steinberg

Fox News Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News

Fox News Channel and Britt McHenry, a commentator on its Fox Nation, streaming-video service, continue to be at odds over the host’s claim of sexual harassment by Tyrus, another of the outlet’s personalities,

On Friday, attorney Lisa Bloom said she had been hired by McHenry “as we litigate her sexual harassment claims against Fox News.” And she asked the Fox Corporation-owned unit to “release” Henry to speak about what happened to her. Bloom has filed a sexual harassment complaint with New York State’s Division of Human Rights.

Fox News said in a statement Friday that it had looked into the situation in great detail.  “This matter has been fully investigated independently by two outside investigators who have exhausted every resource and avenue in doing so,” the company said in a statement. “We stand by our processes and the conclusions of those impartial reviews. We recognize Britt’s right to tell her side of the story and will defend in litigation our actions, which have been evidence-based and wholly appropriate.”

More to come…

 

