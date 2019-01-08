×
Fox News Signs Bret Baier to New Multi-Year Deal

Bret Baier will continue to deliver his “Special Report” to Fox News Channel viewers for the forseeable future, after he and the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news unit signed a new multi-year deal.

Baier will continue as anchor and executive editor of his 6 p.m. program as well as chief political anchor of the network. He will also continue to co-anchor all 2020 election coverage.

“Bret continues to be the gold standard not only across FNC, but the entire news industry and his reporting has played an integral role in the success and growth of the network,” said Jay Wallace, president and executive editor, Fox News and Fox Business Network, in a prepared statement.

Baier took over “Special Report” from veteran Brit Hume in 2009. Prior to that, he was Fox News’ chief White House correspondent and did a stint as a national security correspondent.Throughout his tenure at the network, Baier has interviewed President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

 

