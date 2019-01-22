Fox News Anchor Bret Baier in Montana Car Crash

Fox News Channel anchor Bret Baier and his family are safe after being involved in what the news host described as a major car accident while traveling to an airport after taking a ski trip to Montana.

“After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash,” Baier said in a statement released to media outlets. “Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol – we made it to the hospital quickly.”

“My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday,” he added. “Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that before something does it for you.”

News of the accident prompted remarks of concerns from CBS late-show host Stephen Colbert, CNN host S.E. Cupp and NBC News anchor Willie Geist.

Baier hosts the long-running Fox News program “Special Report” and provides political coverage and analysis at the cable-news network.