×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News Taps Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier in New Pitch to Madison Ave.

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
bret-baier-fox-news
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel typically delivers news headlines and popular opinion programming. On Wednesday, the 21st Century Fox-owned had something else to send – a message.

As dozens of prominent media buyers nibbled on Nutella crepes and mixed custom-made Bloody Marys, the cable-news outlet’s top executives and some of its best known anchors made a case for advertising across the network as activity around the 2020 presidential election draws near.

Not running commercials on Fox News means missing out on millions of consumers, said Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for the network during a presentation at its New York headquarters. The outlet “must be included in your media plan to ensure you reach this unduplicated audience,” she said.

Fox News made its Madison Avenue presentation as it has been parrying with the latest in a series of actions from liberal advocacy groups aimed at curbing ad support for some of its best-known hosts. Both Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro have come under scrutiny in recent days – Pirro for remarks about a Minnesota congresswoman and Carlson for offensive comments he made in the past on a talk-radio show that were revived by Media Matters, a monitor of conservative media outlets. Fox News condemned Pirro’s remarks and Carlson said Monday night he had the backing of Fox News and “will never bow to the mob.” Some direct-response advertisers indicated they would pause media buys on Pirro’s Saturday-night show.

Related

Approximately 30 people organized by Media Matters and other groups started a small protest outside the building, holding signs that took aim at Carlson and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“We know there’s a lot of noise out there,” said Gambelli on Wednesday. “But the voices of the few should not prevent” advertisers from considering Fox News’ big audience, she added.

In a presentation, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told advertisers the network wanted to make new outreach and forge better connections, and be “open and transparent.” She reminded the assemblage that Fox News had “invested millions in newsgathering” and reworked some of its studio facilities as well as its digital operations. Clips played of Fox News anchor Chris Wallace interviewing Russian president Vladimir Putin and anchor Martha MacCallum interviewing then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh – two of the networks bigger “gets” in recent months.

Keeping the ad dollars flowing at Fox News is critical – not only for the network, but for its parent company. 21st Century Fox is widely expected next week to complete the bulk of its cable and studio assets to Walt Disney Co. The remaining company, known as Fox Corporation will rely on not only Fox News and Fox Business Network, but Fox Sports and Fox Broadcasting. The Fox News unit has contributed around 20% of the overall company’s operating profit. In a pared-down structure, it might be more. And while many analysts focus on the revenue Fox News derives from affiliates, its ad dollars will also be important after the sale.

Fox News Channel took in $1.02 billion in net advertising revenue in 2018, according to estimates from Kagan, a market-research firm that is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, and that figure is seen climbing to nearly $1.07 billion in 2019.  Despite some recent ad boycotts aimed at Carlson and Laura Ingraham, 21st Century Fox said its advertising revenue rose 6% in its most recent fiscal quarter, largely due to better pricing at Fox News.

Executives made no specific mention of recent controversies and offered no apology for the hosts. Instead, they made the point that Fox News viewers tend to watch the network for good chunks of time  –  many watch for an average of 32 minutes – and think well of the sponsors of the programming. “Our connection with our viewers has never been stronger,” Gambelli said, noting that the large viewership for the network’s programs meant no matter who runs for the Oval Office in 2020, “everyone will be watching Fox News.” She made a pitch for marketers of automobiles, technology, financial services and pharmaceuticals to consider the network.

Primetime host Laura Ingraham and anchors Bret Baier, Harris Faulkner, Maria Bartiromo and Neil Cavuto sat for a panel during which they discussed issues leading up to the next run for the White House as well as their connection to viewers. Viewers “trust the brands that advertise on Fox,” Ingraham said. “They are grateful to the companies that advertise.” Both Ingraham and Cavuto suggested antics by President Trump, whose interest in Fox News Channel has become a salient feature of his time in office, could get in the way of the way he is perceived the the American people. “President Trump has stepped on his own message way too often,” said Ingraham.

Protesters and media buyers were kept apart. While organizers held forth in front of the Fox headquarters, attendees of the Fox event left via a different entrance, with bags of doughnuts as a parting remembrance. Both sides had food for thought.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Biz

  • bret-baier-fox-news

    Fox News Taps Laura Ingraham, Bret Baier in New Pitch to Madison Ave.

    Fox News Channel typically delivers news headlines and popular opinion programming. On Wednesday, the 21st Century Fox-owned had something else to send – a message. As dozens of prominent media buyers nibbled on Nutella crepes and mixed custom-made Bloody Marys, the cable-news outlet’s top executives and some of its best known anchors made a case [...]

  • China’s Maoyan Spends $50 Million Buying

    China’s Maoyan Spends $50 Million Buying Huanxi Media Share Stake

    Chinese movie ticketing platform Maoyan is to spend $50 million (HK$390 million) buying a stake in celebrity-backed Chinese production company Huanxi Media. The deal had been indicated by Maoyan at the time of its recent IPO. Maoyan raised about $250 million when it launched on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in January. It is now [...]

  • Felicity Huffman Lori Loughlin

    James Van Der Beek, Lena Dunham and Other Stars React to College Admissions Scandal

    Celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to weigh in on the college admissions scandal dominating headlines, after the FBI found that parents allegedly spent as much as millions of dollars in bribes to help admit their children into elite universities. Dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” the investigation has implicated 50 parents in the scheme, including actresses [...]

  • Bill McGlashan

    TPG Puts Bill McGlashan on Leave Following College Admission Scandal Charges

    Private equity company TPG Capital has put TPG Growth fund founding partner Bill McGlashan on leave effective immediately following his alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal. McGlashan, who also cofounder and CEO of the Rise Fund, TPG’s social investment arm, will be replaced on an interim by TPG’s co-CEO Jim Coulter. “As a [...]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice May Be Looking to Raise Another $200 Million (Report)

    Vice Media is looking to raise a new $200 million in funding, according to a report from the Information. The news comes just weeks after Vice laid off around 250 staffers. Vice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is looking to raise the new funding as it is working toward profitability, [...]

  • David Israelite

    NMPA Issues Fiery, Point-by-Point Response to Spotify’s Royalty Appeal

    Spotify, Google, Pandora and Amazon have received fierce criticism from the songwriting and music-publishing communities after the announcement last week that the companies are teaming up to appeal a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. While Spotify is just one of the four [...]

  • CBS Takes Control of Pop TV

    CBS Takes Control of Pop TV Cabler, Buys Out Lionsgate's 50% Stake

    CBS has taken full ownership of the Pop TV cable channel after buying out the 50% stake held by Lionsgate. CBS said it aims to better integrate Pop with the rest of CBS Corp. Pop will continue to field “idiosyncratic, comedy-leaning original programming” and it may add reruns of vintage and contemporary CBS shows, according [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad