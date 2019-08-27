×
Fox Developing Series Based on Mitch Albom Novel ‘The Five People You Meet in Heaven’

Will Thorne

Mitch Albom’s bestselling novel “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” is getting the TV series treatment.

Fox has issued a script-to-series development order for the project, with Albom himself in place to write and executive produce. The one-hour drama project hails from Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Using familiar characters from the novel, the series will explore each character’s unique journey in this world and the next. With heaven as the place where your life is finally explained to you, by five people you touched, the storylines of interwoven characters will explore larger themes such as redemption, love, hope and human connection.

Former “The Good Wife” executive producer and “Designated Survivor” showrunner Keith Eisner is also on board as an executive producer.

Albom previously adapted his novel for a TV movie released in 2004, which stuck pretty faithfully to the events of the book. The film starred Jon Voight in the lead role of Eddie, the main character from the book who is killed on his 83rd birthday at the beginning of the story.

Albom, whose other novels include “Tuesdays with Morrie” and “Five People” sequel “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven,” is repped by CAA, David Black Literary Agency, and Eric Brown and Michael Rudell at Franklin Weinrib Rudell & Vassallo.

